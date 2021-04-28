Vintage tractors a hit at Brunswick

The Vintage Tractor and Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach) held its annual Lights On The Hill vintage tractor rally at Brunswick on April 17.

Hundreds of people supported the event from as far away as Geraldton and Albany.



Watching the tractors ploughing up the paddock during a lunch break at Brunswick were Bill White (left), Wagin and John Dudley from North Dandalup.

Checking out the bulldozer demonstration were Ben (left) and Mick Lawler, Brunswick.

It was a fun day out for the Davidson family of Kukerin. Luke Davidson took along his kids Maeve (left), Violet and Gavin to see the displays on offer.

Irish import Con O'Sullivan (left) with Karl Soper from Perth leaning against an old Chamberlain tractor while they watched the tractor pull at Lights On The Hill tractor rally at Brunswick.

Lights On The Hill brought three generations of the Cicolari family, Waroona, together. Tony (left) was with son Ben and father Albert Cicolari enjoying the tractor pull demonstration.