School is in for ag machinery sector

APPLICATIONS have opened for WAFarmers Bootcamp to Employment, an intensive three-day program designed for school leavers and young people to acquire the skills to gain employment in the agricultural machinery sector.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said the program had been designed to help fill a skills shortage of people entering the agricultural mechanisation technology industry.

"If you are tech-savvy and have a can-do attitude I invite you to Bootcamp 2021 to hone your skills and show us why you are a good fit for this industry," Mr Whittington said.

Participants of the bootcamp will have the opportunity to learn how to fly a drone, operate precision control technology, learn about machinery application for agronomy, apply data based decision making and develop employment skills in workplace communication, teamwork and problem solving.

The bootcamp is set to run from July 13-15 with a fee of $150 also covering accommodation and meals at the Muresk Institute in Northam.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from ag machinery and precision agriculture experts and meet potential employers looking for new apprentices and trainees.

Places for the bootcamp are limited with applications closing in May.

Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins said the bootcamp was an exciting opportunity for young people to get the skills needed to get a job in the agricultural machinery sector and kick start their careers.

"The farm mechanisation sector plays an increasingly important role in contributing to agricultural productivity," Ms Jenkins said.

"Muresk has a close working relationship with WAFarmers and the Farm Machinery and Industry Association (FMIA) and we want to encourage people entering the agricultural mechanisation industry.

"To support skills creation in the next generation and remove barriers for participants, WAFarmers has sponsored the three day bootcamp, with FMIA offering industry leaders to deliver the program.

"It's a great opportunity for students to engage with industry, increase their employability and get hands on experience."

A new Broadacre Seeding Operations skill set is also scheduled to be hosted by the Muresk Institute from April 28 to May 5.

Free to eligible students who are 15-24 years of age at the time of enrolment, the skill set has been designed for those interested in working on a broadacre farm or wishing to make their start in the agricultural industry.

Participants will learn how to safely apply chemicals and operate a range of machinery used for seeding including tractors, boomsprayers and air seeders to comply with work health and safety procedures.

Training for the eight day short course, which can lead to further training and certificates in agriculture, horticulture, conservation and land management and indigenous land management, will be delivered by Central Regional TAFE.