Anzac Day commemorative service at Jennacubbine

AS the dawn broke over Jennacubbine on Anzac Day, a group of about 30 people stood in respectful silence as the Last Post called all to stop, attend and remember.

With early bird song joining the call, the ceremony began with a Welcome to Country led by Jennacubbine Progress Association president, Cheryl Eaton.



Danny Jeffrey followed with a short welcome address, reminding people of the eight month long Gallipoli campaign and of the 8000 Australian men who didn't leave that foreign shore.

The wreath laying was led by Vietnam War veteran Clive Craddon and followed by wreaths and flowers representing community groups.

I presented the commemorative Anzac Day address.



Titled 'WWI and Those Who were Left Behind', I spoke of the women who served, but focused on those who stayed at home, holding families together while their men were away.



I reminded listeners of the heartache, sorrow and loneliness of women who lost their men to war, of those who due to the dreadful death toll of WWI, looked to a future of shattered hopes and dreams, who would never marry, have children or families.



Those women who did welcome their men-folk home very often struggled to rebuild relationships with men who had been changed by war.



Others, after years of trying to feed and raise their children alone, suddenly found they had to now be carers for their physically and emotionally damaged men.

For women who did serve in WWI, (primarily nurses), most were largely ignored by the Anzac tradition.



They were only ever allowed to look on, to be spectators at the ceremonies, receiving less recognition than the boy scouts, who were included in official Anzac marches.

The address called the community to remember the role of women during the war years, the unsung heroes, whose stories of war and home include courage, sacrifice, heroism and heartbreak - but remain unknown, untold.

Hosted by the Jennacubbine Progress Association, all visitors were invited to attend a sausage sizzle and a cuppa at the town hall - a fabulous morning for everyone involved.

Anyone wishing to join the pro-active group who work hard to attend to the community, contact secretary Cherie Broadhurst on 0427 977 488