China disruption to cut hay plantings

THE GENERAL manager of a major hay exporter has said disruptions with the Chinese market has meant his company is recommending its growers ease back on their hay programs this season.

China has no official sanctions on the receival of Australian fodder products, but a number of key exporters that were due to have their export accreditation renewed in February have been unable to get the paperwork through, meaning there is an effective shutdown on shipments to the Asian giant.

Munro Patchett, Gilmac, said that while China was not Australia's major export fodder market, it was significant and that the shutting down of the market would have a domino effect.

"You would expect that those businesses that do a lot with China will look to get back into more traditional Australian fodder markets such as Japan and South Korea," Mr Patchett said.

"With plenty of fodder still around and lower demand it is not hard to see prices coming back pretty sharply for this year," he said.



However, he said farmers had been dealt a good hand with the high prices on offer in the grain sector.

"The canola price is very strong, but even cereal grain is good, so growers do have options."

Paula Fitzgerald, Australian Fodder Industry Association chief executive acknowledged the Chinese uncertainty would have a disruptive effect, but said there was still a robust export market outside China.

She also said the domestic market was the major focus for most hay producers.

"The export market generally accounts for 10-15 percent of total fodder production, and China takes between 20 and 30pc of that," Ms Fitzgerald said.

Australia exports around 1.3m tonnes of fodder, with around 300,000t heading to China.

"Farmers will be influenced just as much by the strong grain price prospects and high starting fodder stocks when making their planting decisions as they are by the issues with Chinese accreditation."

She said crops like canola, which give growers a range of different herbicide options to those available in cereals, could fit in neatly in rotations if farmers did decide to grow less hay this season.

Ms Fitzgerald said the industry remained committed to its Chinese customers, who have expressed their satisfaction with the Australian product and continued to push to get the registrations renewed.

However, China has a history of hindering would-be exporters via non-tariff measures such as holding back necessary accreditation, like phytosanitary approval and fodder exporters are generally resigned to a stint on the sidelines.

Australian oaten hay is sought after in China's ever growing dairy sector and has enjoyed export growth in the past five years in particular.

