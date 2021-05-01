High rainfall country is well looked after

Price: EOI closing Friday, May 14, 2021

Location: Narrikup

Area: 103.43ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Simon Thomas 0407 380 365

LOT 81 Healy Road, Narrikup, is an impressive cattle/sheep property.

It is conveniently located seven kilometres south west of Narrikup, 23km south of Mt Barker and 41km from Albany.

The Mount Barker saleyards are also 17km away.

This parcel is undulating, well drained and offers a scenic outlook to the Porongurup Ranges.

The land area measures 103.43 hectares, with an estimated 100ha developed including 92ha of improved pastures.

The property is divided into six paddocks.

Water is in abundance and supplied from a combination of three soaks, four dams and a bore.

The fencing is electric, of a high standard and well maintained throughout.

This is a great opportunity to acquire a superb property that has been well set up and fastidiously farmed in this high rainfall location.