Rural, yet not remote offers options

Price: $685,000

Location: Bullsbrook

Area: 3.27ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Ian 'Jock' Henry 0428 887 781

AT Bullsbrook lies 3.27 hectares of immaculate grazing country.

The property is fully fenced and mostly pure pasture with a few trees.

There a three tidy rear paddocks and the front area is well grassed.

Plentiful and quality water supply is via a good bore.

Buildings on the property include a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house (sold "as is"), a large workshop, sheds and three exterior stables and two interior stables with a tack room.

This property is at a great location, with less than one kilometre from access to the new Tonkin Highway, which is due to open soon and will enable easy access to Perth CBD and airports.

This property is well suited for equestrian pursuits with a veterinarian being nearby, a trucking business or a lifestyle farm as it's rural, yet not remote.