Your chance to win a Fleur McDonald novel

Something to Hide, my latest novel is out now.

It's funny how the same nerves, excitement and fear turn up with each book.

You would think I would be used to publications dates by now, but I'm not.

The nerves always get the better of me.

Detective Dave Burrows is 'the man'.

I was very lucky when his character dropped into my head back in 2007 when I first started writing Red Dust.

He and I have been 'together' for 12 years and he features in 13 of the 17 books I've written.

I've loved getting to know him more over the years I've been writing him; set him challenges and watch how he overcomes them.

Anyway, as usual, I have three copies to give away of Something to Hide, but I also have another giveaway.

A pack of the four early detective Burrows series; Fool's Gold, Without a Doubt, Red Dirt Country and Something to Hide.

And for all you tractor drivers, with seeding coming up, these books are on iTunes.

Here's the spiel on Something to Hide:

With the sickening realisation that his cover has been blown, detective Dave Burrows knows his family is in serious danger from the vicious stock thieves and murderers, Bulldust and his brother Scotty.

Devastating news takes Dave back to Barrabine, where circumstances force him to question his determination to stay in the police force. How could he live with himself if anything happened to Mel and the kids?

Mel, understandably frightened, must decide who she'll listen to.

Can she trust Dave to handle this threat hanging over their family, or is her father right to argue that she should leave her marriage immediately?