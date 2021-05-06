Locusts on the hop across the grainbelt

LOOSE swarms of winged Australian plague locusts (APL) have been reported in many parts of the broadacre growing regions of WA.

Higher densities of the pests have been located in areas that have had rainfall events in December 2020 and January 2021, which has led to a green bridge that has provided a food source for APL.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) entomologist Svetlana Micic said APL usually caused damage to crops that were in close proximity to green pastures or roadside weeds.

"The locusts' presence is widespread throughout the landscape, so we have had reports from the Esperance region right up to the central ag region," Ms Micic said.

"Farmers are in the middle of seeding their crops and it is the newly germinating crops that are at most risk from damage from flying locusts.

"Growers need to be aware that if they do have locusts present in paddocks at the time of seeding or in pasture paddocks that are adjacent to cropping paddocks, that their germinating crops are at risk from locust damage."

The damage caused by APL is usually very patchy and while they do have a preference for grasses, they can cause damage to other crops.

While the summer of 2019/20 was drier, there were still reports of low levels of locust activity in spring last year.

"The rainfall in December last year and January this year has enabled the APL to have sufficient food sources, so we do have fat locusts and we expect the females will be laying a full complement of eggs," Ms Micic said.

"Because the rain has been so widespread, the populations are as well, but those populations are localised, so we're not having movement occurring.

"Instead, the locusts that are present in the area have bred in those areas, rather than moving in from somewhere else."

The best strategy is to monitor seeded paddocks for locust numbers and apply a direct application of insecticide if they are damaging emerging crops.

"Growers should only spray if crop damage is observed - you can't do a prophylactic spray for APL as they can fly in, so we only suggest spraying if locusts are causing damage to the germinating crop," Ms Micic said.

"Sprays have better efficacy if applied early in the morning of a day that will be warm - APL adults are more likely to come into direct contact with the spray as they do not move quickly when it is cool.

"As the day warms up, adults will move onto sprayed vegetation and are more likely to ingest sprayed vegetation."

APL activity will diminish with the start of wet and cooler weather conditions as for APL to be mobile, they need warm days to move across the landscape.

However, growers who are finding APL now, and later in May, will need to monitor paddocks that had locust activity for egg hatchings from mid-September.

Ms Micic said the spring population of small hatchings usually coincided with crops that were haying off and the crops that were at risk from damage in spring were those which were sparse or late sown.

"If there is a dense hatching of APL in spring, the damage is usually only to the perimeter of the crop - it is unusual for them to be present in the crop, unless it's sparse and doesn't have a dense canopy," she said.

"Growers do need to bear in mind that sprays that were applied early season for seedling pests are not going to be as effective as on the adult locusts.

"They also need to keep in mind withholding periods and chemical registrations when spraying."