Mental health a focus at Newdegate 2021

MARK September 1-2 on the calendar for the 49th Annual Newdegate Field Days.

While event co-ordinator Kelly Richardson couldn't reveal details on any new and exciting things at this year's event as they are yet to be locked in, she did reveal the theme for this year - 'growing mental health'.

"Mental health affects everyone, especially after the tough year that most had last year in our farming region," Ms Richardson said.

"Mental health is always at the forefront of our minds."

The discourse around mental health and mental illness seems to have improved in most, if not all regional areas to a point where it is not a taboo subject anymore.

"Talking about mental health is much more accepted in our regional communities nowadays and we want to help in breaking down any more barriers for talk of mental health and illness to become more normal," Ms Richardson said.

Tying in with the theme, WA Mental Health Minister Stephen Dawson will show his support and make his visit first to Newdegate.

The committee hopes to have mental health support and advocacy groups, like the Regional Men's Health Initiative, attend this year's event.

After about a week of the prospectus being released, Ms Richardson has been inundated with exhibitor bookings.

She said having such strong interest so early was a good sign.

"It's going gangbusters," Ms Richardson said.

"The committee is very committed to having an event this year and we are going full steam ahead.

"It's such a great way to bring people together and it's important not just for our community, but many other communities as our event covers quite a large area - from Albany, to Esperance, to Narembeen and into the Wheatbelt."

Ms Richardson said the committee was focused on having a COVID-safe event and putting in all the necessary plans.