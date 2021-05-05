Lot feeders share their story in the digital age

A new digital platform showcasing the attributes of grain-fed beef production in Australia and allowing those on the ground in lot feeding to tell their stories to consumers and the wider community was launched at Beef Australia today.

The website, grainfedbeef.com.au, and instagram account is a package that will deliver both authentic information on how grain-fed beef is produced and the many ways to best enjoy the tender, juicy flavours that is consistent with the product.

Peak industry body, the Australian Lot Feeders' Association, in collaboration with Meat & Livestock Australia, worked with lot feeders, restaurateurs and chefs to bring the project to life.

The site covers topics including animal welfare, environment, production, nutrition and people.

One of the drivers of the project, Queensland-based lot feeder and ALFA councillor Barb Madden of Smithfield Cattle Company, said it was a project brought on by both curious consumers and those involved in producing and supplying the highly sought-after product.

"To date, there has been a lack of readily accessible, credible information available on the production of grain-fed beef in Australia, specifically. A central source of verified information will prove to be a valuable resource for those seeking out this information," she said.

Several years in the making, those behind the website worked with feedlotters, branded beef owners and professional communicators to come up with a premium product, she said.

"This will be a platform our businesses can utilise to collectively tell our story in a clear and engaging way," she said.

Marketing executive at Stockyard Beef Ali Hart helped launch the platform at Beef Australia, saying it was testament to the strength of the lot feeding industry 'that we are all dedicated to owning our story and shifting our narrative.'

"My grandfather (Robin Hart) had a vision to distinguish grain-fed beef from its grass-fed counterparts many decades ago when he, alongside a collective of other lot feeders, established the Queensland Lot Feeders Association," he said.

"He took his vision to market and launched a grain-fed beef brand internationally and here in Australia. This website sees his vision strengthened and moved into the digital era.

"Our industry has been shrouded in secrecy to the everyday consumer. At Stockyard we are doing our very best to bring consumers to the farmgate, but we recognise there is more to do and sharing this website is part of that process."

Ms Hart said the package had the power to act as a real educational resource.

"It will provide a united voice for our industry. It is first-hand information from real people working in the industry and a chance to provide a balanced view to consumers and improve our position in the marketplace," she said.

Lot feeders and brand owners are encouraged to get behind the site by sharing it with their networks and contributing to the success of the campaign by sharing their own story.

