Livestock Matters to be hands-on forum

THE WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) is partnering with the Lester and Rochester families at Manypeaks to stage an in-the-paddock Livestock Matters forum on Friday, May 14.

These two innovative South Coast businesses will provide the foundation for the day's discussion, which will be chaired and facilitated by WALRC chairman Dr Tim Watts.

The day kicks off at 10am sharp at the Lester's Jarraluka farm on Homestead Road.

Participants will be treated to an insight into the pasture system at Lesters including the recently commissioned Centre Pivot which is central to Kim Lester's quest for homegrown feed efficiency.

A soil pit will add to the discussion of understanding how the various alternative fodder and pasture crops are performing within the enterprise and a sneak visit to Kim's "Hail Mary" paddock will provide a look at how a range of different potential future feed sources are performing.

After lunch the field day will continue at Kent Rochester's property.

Mr Rochester is a major supplier to the Lester Pastoral Company's grassfed finishing operation and a big part of the success of that relationship is his thorough understanding of weight gain.

A walk-over-weighing system and an Optiweigh are now central to the management of this mostly backgrounding operation and these, together with the daily rotational grazing program, will form the platform of discussion in the afternoon.



The forum will finish by returning to Jarraluka for a session with resilience specialist Dennis Hoiberg.

Mr Hoiberg is a psychologist who spends much of his time in farming communities and loves nothing more than explaining how the art of resilience has nothing to do with being tough.

He is a highly entertaining but equally thought-provoking speaker and his session will be one of the day's many highlights.

All participants on the day will be asked to utilise the provided bus (which departs and returns to the Jarraluka shed) to avoid extra vehicles in paddocks and laneways.

RSVP is essential for COVID and catering requirements so please email admin@walrc.com.au or text WALRC executive officer Esther Jones on 0418 931 938 with names and email addresses of all intending participants.

A limit of 60 will apply (bus capacity).