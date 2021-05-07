Last Caterpiller D2-5U sold in WA on show

Kukerin's Gavin Davidson was at the Tracmach Lights On The Hill vintage tractor rally in Brunswick last month.



He is on what Trachmach's Bob Lukins said was the last Caterpiller D2-5U bulldozer sold in WA.



It was gifted to the association by a 92-year-old farmer and Mr Lukins said he touched it up with a paint job which was completed a few weeks ago.



The Caterpillar was bought new from Wigmores, Perth, by the Jupp family, Yuna, in 1960.



It spent all its life on the Yuna farm.



It was the first time the bulldozer had been shown at a field day.

