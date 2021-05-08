Everything you want on picturesque property

Price: POA

Location: Westdale via Beverley

Area: 131.24ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Rob Chittick 0429 920 267

SITUATED just 85 kilometres east of Kelmscott on Edison Mill Road, Westdale, just off the Westdale Beverley Road in the Shire of Beverley, is one of the most scenic properties in Westdale.

This picturesque property with two titles has everything and has been listed for sale.

The property features:

Excellent fertile soils throughout.

Abundant freshwater from a spring fed creek and an equipped bore producing 760 litres per hour of fresh water.

Seven dams with two soaks.

The main dam has a fully equipped gazebo with power and ablutions.

Excellent electrified steel fencing throughout.

A lovely five bedroom, two bathroom house with great views over the valley and main dam.

A huge 28 metre by 20m steel shed with concrete floor.

A 12m x 9m workshop with concrete floor and car hoist.

A 15m x 9m hay shed with lock-up storage.

100-plus head steel cattle yards.

Mains power with backup 18kVA generator.

Main road frontage.

With white gum, York gum, flooded gum, jam and she-oak, the property has a good mix of soil types and a sound fertiliser history, with granite country running down to valley and creek flats.

The property is leased on an annual basis to a neighbouring farmer for cropping.

Inspection strictly by appointment with the exclusive selling agent.