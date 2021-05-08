Quality water and perennials at Red Gully

Price: EOI

Location: Red Gully

Area: 1849ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

THIS grazing property on two titles is located east of the Brand Highway and has some of the best grazing land that has been fertilised and maintained over the years.

Attributes of quality water and perennials far surpass any property in this location.

Features of the property include:

1849 hectares (4567 acres).

65ha cropped in 2020 for hay.

Three phase power located 800 metres north of boundary.

One quality bore.

3ha spring fed lake with rural power lakeside operating a submersible pump.

Quality troughs and tanks in all 20 paddocks.

Infrastructure of a four stand powered shearing shed and multiple general purpose sheds.

Excellent cattle yards (Withnell low stress handling yards).

Impressive 300 square metre, four bedroom and two bathroom, air-conditioned homestead with 3m wide verandahs and easy care gardens.

200sqm three bedroom, one bathroom air-conditioned manager's residence with surrounding easy care lawns.

Improved perennial pastures of mainly panic, Rhodes grass and serradella sown in 16 paddocks,

About 160ha of wetlands supporting strawberry and Lotus major clovers.

Annual pasture consist of subclover, lupins and the usual grasses

Undulating soil type of sand over gravel.

Excellent fencing which is well maintained and a brilliant laneway system set-up for ease for the pastoralist.

The property is 78 kilometres to the Muchea Saleyards and perfect as a finishing off block.

An inspection is sure to impress.