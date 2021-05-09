Lifestyle and diverse opportunities

Price: Offers over $749,000

Location: Meckering

Area: 87ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Maria Finnigan 0438 466 426

DRIVE just 130 kilometres east of metropolitan Perth and discover your "escape to the country" moment.

Elders Real Estate is delighted to be able to take this Meckering property to the market and introduce you to the diverse range of opportunities this property can deliver to a new owner.

Located on the outskirts of Meckering, this property commands views of the surrounding rural landscape that typifies the Central Wheatbelt.

The township of Meckering is just down the road and there are plenty of services a half hour drive away in the regional centre of Northam.

Driving into this 87 hectare property you will see a large proportion of the land has been leased for cropping through recent seasons.

As you reach the higher elevations of the property you pass the site of the old homestead and the machinery shed.

At this junction you can head to the main house or down to the three demountable and fully equipped chalets that are used by the current owners to provide short term accommodation to those seeking a farm stay experience or a quiet retreat from busy days.

Surrounded by rural landscape, silos and close to the shearing shed and yards, the experience is authentic.

The main house comprises four bedrooms and two bathrooms and with a covered patio area extending the length of the home features plenty of inside and outside living space.

Walk in from the patio area and a well-appointed kitchen acts as the hub of the house - and the pot belly stove stands ready to warm the winter nights.

The master bedroom is located off from the living area and the rest of the bedrooms and amenities are at the other end of the house.

With an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, the master bedroom also provides access to the adjacent double garage that currently serves as a play area/games room and extra living space.

The communal bathroom and separate toilet and laundry are located off the hallway that leads to the two queen size and one smaller bedroom that could also be used as a study.

Other features of the property include availability of scheme water, a water tank system servicing the chalets, two large dams and an extensive solar panel system adorning the industrial size machinery shed.

Whether you are looking to downsize from a bigger property or are looking for a lifestyle property that will provide you with a diverse range of opportunities to begin your rural journey, call Elders Real Estate sales representative Maria Finnigan on 0438 466 426 to discuss the many features of this property.