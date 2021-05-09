Rural land close to Busselton CBD

Price: EOI closing May 28, 2021

Location: Ambergate

Area: 136ha

Agent: City of Busselton

Contact: 9781 0444

This is a rare opportunity to secure 136 hectares of undeveloped rural land close to the Busselton CBD and Geographe Bay.

Across three lots, the land may be sold separately or together.

These parcels of land were originally purchased by the City of Busselton in the 1980s as a location for a future airport.

With the airport located elsewhere the land is now surplus to requirements and looking for a new owner.

A blank canvas, the land gently undulates with a slight rise to the eastern boundary.

The land has been used for grazing and is mostly cleared with a small amount of remnant vegetation.

The pasture is a mix of ryegrass, clovers and natural grasses of varying species.

There are several soaks across the low lying areas.

Boundary fencing is mostly three line plain wire and two barbed wires erected on timber posts.

Across the three lots there are two road frontages.

Lots 58 and 59 front onto Chapman Hill Road and Lot 60 fronts onto Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

Rural landholdings in close proximity to the Busselton CBD are highly sought after.

Act now to ensure you don't miss out on this rare chance to secure your slice of the South West.

Expressions of Interest close Friday, May 28.