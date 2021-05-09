Ideal lifestyle or small farm property

Price: Offers above $1 million

Location: Torbay

Area: 22.6ha

Agent: Mason Realty

Contact: Rob Mason 0411 615 806 or Monique Hammond 0419 486 175

BUILT about six years ago, this contemporary designed farmhouse, between Albany and Denmark, is ideal for those seeking a small farming or lifestyle property.

The land has been established as a cattle property with good pasture, plenty of water, excellent yards and fences and a large shed.

Filled with modern luxuries and high-quality finishes, the home offers spacious living areas, a self-contained master retreat and fantastic indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

Double glazed, cedar windows and doors and wide jarrah floorboards are a feature of the living area.

This leads into a large guest bedroom, dining room, kitchen and secondary lounge room.

The modern kitchen has Miele appliances, stone benchtops and quality cabinetry providing plenty of storage including a full height pantry.

A 900 millimetre gas cooktop is matched with a commercial level rangehood, built-in wall oven with matching integrated microwave and a stainless-steel dishwasher.

Outside of the main living area is a large, enclosed sunroom with wood fire, plus an outdoor kitchen complete with stainless steel workbench, commercial grade electric barbecue (suitable for indoors) and a rangehood.

A generous master suite forms a separate wing of the home, linked to the sunroom via a large study.

The spacious bedroom contains an amazing walk-in wardrobe with ample storage and an equally impressive walk-through powder room and luxury ensuite.

There is also a simple kitchenette with built in microwave oven and small fridge making this area ideal for use as an alternative guest wing or potential farm stay with private entry available, separate to the main house.

Get ready to come home and relax on the expansive undercover deck, with plenty of room for occasional furniture and enjoy the serene rural outlook towards the hills and ranges.

Watch the native birdlife that enters the gardens surrounding the house and consider the lifestyle that awaits you, stargazing with friends around the fire bowl.

The property also offers a large, powered shed and multiple water tanks.

The house is supplied with rainwater and stock troughs in each paddock are supplied with water pumped from the dam.

There is a selection of fruit trees and a small vineyard on site with plenty of space to expand.