WA wool bale test numbers are down

DESPITE the number of wool tests conducted last month increasing by 11.2 per cent on April last year, the number of bales tested in WA so far this season continues to trail behind last season.

According to Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) data released two weeks ago, it tested 37,892 bales in WA last month, compared to 34,083 tested in April last year.

But the 298,644 bales tested in WA since the end of June until last Friday, when compared to 326,559 tested in the same period last season, was a drop of 8.5pc, according to AWTA.

WA's April wool tests increase was not as big as the national average tests increase of 19.5pc.

With New South Wales and South Australia sheep flocks being rebuilt on good seasons following years of extended drought, those States recorded April wool test increases of 40.6pc (to 46,916 bales) and 30.7pc (to 21,553 bales) respectively.

Wool tests in Victoria increased 15.9pc to 55,047 bales in April.

So far this season, SA has recorded the biggest increase in bale tests at 8.8pc (to 170,769 bales), followed by NSW with an increase of 7.9pc (to 411,146 bales).

The number of bale tests in Victoria so far this season is only 0.2pc higher than for the same period last season, but with 536,909 bales tested, it remains the biggest wool producing state.

So far this season the WA wool yield has increased just 0.1pc to an average of 61.5pc and trails the national average wool yield of 64pc.

At an average of 19.2 micron, WA's wool clip remains the finest in Australia - 66.4pc is assessed as Superfine wool at 19.5 micron or less, compared to a national Superfine average of 49.8pc.

Average WA wool so far this season has the equal shortest staple length with Queensland wool at 85.1 millimetres, compared to a national average of 86.2mm and WA wool has the lowest average staple strength at 30.5N/kt, compared to the national average of 33.4N/kt.

On the critical incidence of mid-staple break, WA and Victorian wools are equal best on 42.7pc, according to AWTA, while NSW and SA wools have a higher incidence at 44.5pc and 45.9pc respectively.