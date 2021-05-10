New govt agency to support large-scale natural disaster recovery

THE federal government will establish a new agency to help communities recovery from large-scale natural disasters and manage the risks of future events.

The National Recovery and Resilience Agency will provide support for disaster hit communities in both the short- and long-term recovery phases.



The government will allocate $600m to the agency to fund resilience projects, such as bushfire and cyclone proofing houses, building flood levees and improving telecommunications.



The new agency will also provide advice to the government on policies and programs to mitigate the impact of future natural events.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the past two years, Australians had faced floods, fires, cyclones and drought.



"I'm determined to keep Australians safe and support the recovery of communities and regions right across Australia," Mr Morrison said.



"The new agency will help communities rebuild and recover from natural disasters, helping many Australians in their greatest time of need, while strengthening our defences against future major disasters."



The new agency will combine the National Drought and North Queensland Flood Response and Recovery Agency and the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, including the $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund.

The agency is a direct response to the recommendations made by the royal commission into the Black Summer Bushfires and is one of a number of national reforms.



Emergency Management Australia will also receive funding to upgrade their national situation room to include a real time "common operating picture" and disaster recovery training for high-risk communities.



Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the final and critically important part of the national reform was establishing a world-class climate service with detailed climate and disaster information.

"Through the Australian Climate Service we will draw on the expertise of our best and brightest scientists to help us better anticipate, manage and adapt to climate impacts," Mr Littleproud said.

"This national approach to policy reform will carry all the way through to peoples' front doors."

