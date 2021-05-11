Grower meetings review phosphorus inputs

PHOSPHORUS is the main fertiliser input required to successfully grow pulse crops, and local growers have expressed a desire for improved information to achieve the most profitable results when applying this nutrient.

A new Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment aims to address this knowledge gap by conducting field trials in the Albany and Esperance port zones.

Conducted by service provider Kalyx, the two-year project will investigate the response of field pea, faba bean and lentil crops to different phosphorus (P) treatments.

GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler said phosphorous application guidelines for pulse crops in WA's southern cropping areas were currently based on cereal crop phosphorous response curves.

"GRDC Grower Network meetings have highlighted that these P response curves for cereals are used for pulse crops as there is perceived to be a lack of local data about P requirements in pulses in WA's southern regions," Ms Wheeler said.

"Previous research, nationally and internationally, has demonstrated a correlation between cereals and pulses and their P use efficiency, but pulses appear to be less efficient in taking up P than cereals.

"The objective of the new investment is to validate - through field trials that include wheat as a control crop - the correlation of wheat P response curves with the P requirement of pulses."

Ms Wheeler said that is expected to lead to more accurate P fertiliser recommendations that will allow growers to grow pulses more profitably.

"This information is important as pulses are an important break crop and can add diversity to crop rotations," she said.

"Improving pulse agronomy knowledge may also increase grower confidence to grow more of these crops."

Trial sites will be located at Kojonup in the Albany port zone and Grass Patch in the Esperance port zone on soil types responsive to the application of P.

Faba beans and field peas will be grown at the Kojonup site, and faba beans and lentils at the Grass Patch site.