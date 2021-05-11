Peel Business Park will transform the region

TRANSFORM Peel is a 35-year visionary project, creating new industries, more jobs and improved food security, through innovation, research and collaboration.

Unlike anything previously conceived, this ambitious, multi-million-dollar initiative will give innovative businesses access to onsite research, development and training facilities, best practice food provenance and a focus on sustainable water and food supply.

This is a real game changer for Western Australia and leading the delivery of Transform Peel is the exciting 1000 hectare Peel Business Park.

Strategically located in Nambeelup, Peel Business Park sits within the gateway to the South West agricultural region.

The first 120ha of the business park is being delivered by DevelopmentWA's strategic business unit, the Industrial Lands Authority.

"Peel Business Park is really going to be the powerhouse of the Peel region for economic growth and jobs," said DevelopmentWA chief executive officer Frank Marra.

With climate change and a growing population, DevelopmentWA recognises the importance of continuing to advance newer and smarter technologies to save energy and water.

As an Innovation Through Demonstration project, Peel Business Park is pushing the boundaries of sustainability, allowing businesses to be more effective and save money.

One such initiative is the inclusion of Australia's first renewable energy industrial microgrid, delivered by Peel Renewable Energy.

Powering the park with forward-thinking innovation, this solution is expected to generate 30 per cent in electricity cost savings for businesses, compared to regulated tariffs.

With more than $20 million invested into major infrastructure extension works, Stage 1 at Peel Business Park is now complete.

The future's looking bright.

Stage 1 includes the Department of Fire and Emergency Services' $18 million purpose-built Bushfire Centre of Excellence, an Australian first.

This facility will be a leading location for learning, promoting the best from academia, science and Aboriginal traditional land practices.

Delivered by the Shire of Murray and made possible by the government's Regional Growth Fund, the Western Australian Food Innovation Precinct will also reside in Peel Business Park, creating a state-of-the-art facility for growers, producers, and industry leaders.

The precinct forms a space to network, undertake commercial research and development and market-test prototypes and products derived from WA produce, offering value-adding opportunities for functional and premium food-product development.