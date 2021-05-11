Weather radar goes offline

THE Kalgoorlie weather radar is set to undergo a significant upgrade to provide the wider community with more reliable and up-to-date weather information.

To make the changes, the radar will be offline for up to eight weeks.

Earlier this week the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) started installing a new digital receive and control system for the radar.

Warnings and forecasts will continue to be published on bom.gov.au and on the BoM Weather app.

The new radar system will improve the tracking of winds, quality of rainfall images and predictions for severe storms and it will be offline for technicians to complete the work.

The bureau's MetEye service provides publicly accessible images showing temperature, rain and wind information.

The community can also access satellite images from the Himawari-8 satellite.

These images are also available from BoM's website and show cloud cover and lightning strikes.

The south Doodlakine, Watheroo and Esperance radars provide some overlapping coverage to the south.