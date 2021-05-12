Committee energised for Dowerin 2021

PLANS are well underway to host the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days on August 25-26 this year.

After the unfortunate cancellation last year due to COVID-19, a renewed energy from the committee and community promises to deliver a bigger and better event this year.

Newly re-elected chairman Ashley Jones said he was preparing the team for another large event.

"After the initial disappointment of having to cancel 2020, we have set about making good use of this break to implement some changes," Mr Jones said.

"With the everchanging reliance on online sales, and the need for people to make that personal connection, we believe there is a world of opportunity in front of us and this is our theme for this year."

The launch of a new website and booking platform for exhibitors and visitors by 'SuperShow' has proved a valuable tool.

Event co-ordinator Tracy Jones, who was instrumental in setting up the system, said she was blown away by the response.

"Within the first hour of site applications opening we had 40 applications compared to 2019 when it would have taken over a week to gather the same amount," Ms Jones said.

Applications close at 5pm this Friday, May 14 when allocations will start.

An exciting new area for 2021 is the Regional Start Ups Arena, an idea which was formed following the 2019 event debrief, will promote sole trader entrepreneurs in regional areas.

Local small business owner and Regional Start Ups marshal Lou Hagboom has been involved in the planning of the area.

"The concept of the arena is to make it easier and cost-effective for our regional sole traders to showcase their products to over 24,000 visitors," Mr Hagboom said.

"We want to encourage our visitors to shop with purpose, to support small businesses and demonstrate all that regional WA has to offer."

Event organisers are working tirelessly so that the event adheres to all the COVID-19 regulations.

High traffic areas have been redesigned to conform and there will be increase cleaning across the site over the event.

Ticketing is one of the areas that has changed and for the first time the 2021 event will be fully ticketed online, with tickets going on sale from June 1.

Highlights in the pipeline include the Young Farmers Challenge, a rural fashion parade, photo competitions, sausage competition for Wheatbelt butchers, machinery demonstrations, along with the latest and greatest on display within the agriculture industry.