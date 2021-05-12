Survey to outline cyclone damage extent

PRIMARY producers in the Mid West and Wheatbelt affected by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja are urged to complete a survey to inform recovery measures to be made available under the national disaster recovery funding arrangements.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) director general Ralph Addis said it was crucial to get as much information as possible to understand the cost and impact of the cyclone to WA's primary industries.

"The information from this survey will help determine the level of assistance that is needed for grain growers and livestock producers whose assets and businesses have been impacted as a result of this natural disaster," Mr Addis said.

The straight forward survey asks questions about livestock and crop losses, damage to infrastructure, plant or equipment and soil conservation impacts, with provision for comments.

"I understand how busy growers are with the rebuilding efforts and seeding but I encourage them to take some time to do the survey, which could help their businesses to recover from this major weather event," Mr Addis said.

Primary producers can complete the survey at agric.wa.gov.au/tcseroja

Hard copies of the survey are also available from DPIRD offices, while digital copies can also obtained by emailing tcseroja@dpird.wa.gov.au

The deadline for survey submissions is by the end of Monday, May 17.