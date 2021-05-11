Smoke Alert for Seabird, Ledge Point and Lancelin in the Shire of Gingin

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Seabird, Ledge Point and Lancelin in the Shire of Gingin.

This smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out by the Parks and Wildilfe Service.

The smoke is expected to clear tomorrow morning.

WHAT TO DO:

  • If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
  • Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
  • People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
  • People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

