Demand holds up but prices ease back

PRICES took a step down last week at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) after overall rises for the two previous weeks' sales series.

But demand held up relatively well for most of last week's sales - just not up to the price level desired by some woolgrowers.

Indeed, the top-priced lot at the WWC, a one-bale lot of 14.7 Merino fleece with low one per cent vegetable matter, 55 millimetre staple length, 45N/kt staple strength and 73.3pc yield statistics, came just five lots before the end of the week's wool sales.

Listed in the Nutrien Wool catalogue as part of the wool clip produced at the Catholic Agricultural College Bindoon under the old St Joseph's Farm and Trade School stencil, lot NTR.327 sold to Fremantle Wool Trading Company for 1759 cents per kilogram greasy (2400c/kg clean).

On the first WWC trading day last week, with Elders, Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Wool Agency basing their price estimates to clients on the previous week's rising market prices, 13pc of the remaining 4981-bale offering was passed in after 437 bales were withdrawn prior to sale.

The Western Indicator (WI) slipped 4c - exactly half the Eastern Market Indicator's loss - to 1371c/kg, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX).

On the second WWC trading day, after Nutrien, Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services and Australian Wool Holdings each had opportunity to readjust client estimates following the previous day's price falls, the passed-in rate on a 5126-bale offering remaining after 652 bales were withdrawn prior to sale, blew out to 30.3pc.

On the first day, almost 15pc of the Merino fleece offering was passed in.

On the second day, almost 40pc of the Merino fleece offering was passed in.

The WI slid a further 16c to finish the week at 1355c/kg, compared to the EMI down 23c for the week to 1319c/kg, according to AWEX.

Closing of the Sydney selling centre after its last sale for the week, while the Dyson Jones fleece catalogue was being auctioned at the WWC, seemed to temporarily halt the prices slide and increase buyer bids on WWC lots.

"Competition was quite good today and the market was pretty solid," said Dyson Jones auctioneer Lyndon Hosking immediately after the sale.

"The finer edge lost a bit of ground, but the rest of it was all pretty firm," Mr Hosking said.

But about 30 minutes later, when the main Melbourne wool selling centre closed for the week - part way through the Nutrien Wool fleece catalogue being auctioned at the WWC - buyer reaction was more pronounced.

Interest seemed to fade away, apart from on some of the finer wools or specialty lots and the passed-in rate increased rapidly.

"The reserves (prices) were 10c or 20c above where they finished last week, but the market had dropped 20-30c," explained Nutrien Wool auctioneer Mark Goodall after the sale.

"If the specs were right they (buyers) wanted it, but if they weren't, no one wanted it," he said.

"It (market) got progressively worse."

One big difference between the WWC trading days last week brokers noticed was Chinese-controlled Lempriere Australia's participation on the first day, but not the second day.

Through its WA buyers Bill Servent and Darren Calder, Lempriere bought 781 bales - 18.1pc of sales - and headed the WWC buyers' list the first day.

On the second day Lempriere bought only 80 fleece bales towards the end of trading and dropped to 12th place on the buyers' list.

Local trader PJ Morris, which Mr Calder also buys fleece for, was also relatively quiet on the second day, slipping from its usual place in the top three on the buyers' list to position five.

Meliwa Pty Ltd which, as reported in Farm Weekly last week, has been buying this month, continued to buy with 423 bales and fifth place on the buyers' list on the first day and a further 284 bales for sixth place on the second day.

Overall, with a total of 1206 bales purchased last week at the WWC, Australia's largest wool trader Techwool Trading was the biggest and most consistent buyer.

p Despite the downturn in prices last week, the WWC wool market is in much better shape than it was at this time last year.

With six selling weeks left in the current season, the WWC is still trading two days a week and has 10,460 bales listed for auction this week - 353 more than it offered last week.

Week 46 last year was the second of five one-day and two no-sale weeks in the final eight weeks of last season at the WWC because of reduced bale numbers.

In week 46 last season the WWC was only listed to offer 5457 bales.

At last week's WWC sales, 7903 bales changed hands at substantially higher prices than the 3528 bales that sold in week 45 last season.

At this time last year the WI was 1246c/kg and going down.

It is a similar story across Australia, with the main AWEX selling centre in Melbourne scheduled to return to three days trading this week to help clear a 54,752-bale national offering - 7194 more than last week.

The week 46 national offering last season was just 25,660 bales, with the Melbourne centre trading two days and the WWC and Sydney centre one day each.

The week 49 national offering of just 15,375 bales last season was the smallest offering since AWEX statistics began in 1995.

The week 51 offering of 15,800 bales last season was the second smallest on record.

This year's Australian Wool Selling Program schedules no wool sales at the WWC in week 50 - in another three weeks - and none again in week 52.

Unusually, there are 53 weeks in this year's wool selling program determined by the National Auction Selling Committee, because of the early July start and late June finish sale dates.

Although not usually as volatile as last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in WA, volumes of wool for sale at the WWC historically tend to taper off in the last two months of the season, hence the two non-sale weeks factored into the program by the national committee.

But brokers have expressed surprise at how well the market and wool volumes have held up this season.