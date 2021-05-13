Movement of oversize, overmass agricultural vehicles guide

WITH seeding underway, it's important to know the legal requirements associated with the movement of oversize, overmass (OSOM) agricultural vehicles.

As the regulator of OSOM vehicles on all public roads in WA, Main Roads has developed some easy to follow guides and operating conditions to help farmers move their OSOM agricultural vehicles in a compliant and safe way.

A pull-out copy of the General Requirements Guide can be found in this week's edition of Farm Weekly.

In 2019, Main Roads simplified the system for farmers by: revising the pilot vehicle requirements and supporting documents, including the agricultural pilot requirements flow chart which you can find on the back of the General Requirements Guide; adding the three agricultural pilot zones and zone map to its online RAV mapping tool and updating the agricultural combinations order to allow agricultural combinations up to 8.5 metres wide and 40m long to operate on any road in WA, subject to the relevant operating conditions.

Some of the other key changes made to benefit the agricultural industry include:

A pilot vehicle in no longer needed outside of the Perth Metropolitan Area unless an oversize agricultural vehicle is more than 3.8m wide (up from 3.5m).

This means equipment such as self-propelled boomsprayers can be moved without a pilot vehicle.

Oversize agricultural vehicles can be up to 8.5m wide while accompanied by an agricultural pilot.

Three oversize agricultural vehicles or combinations can now travel in convoy.

The 100 kilometre limit from the point of origin to destination when using agricultural pilots has been removed.

Licensed heavy vehicle pilots can drive the lead oversize agricultural vehicle, rather than being in the pilot vehicle itself.

The licensed heavy vehicle pilot is still responsible for overseeing the pilot operations and ensuring pilots are doing their job, but this means the farmer can hold the heavy vehicle pilot licence and still drive the agricultural machine; and

Curfews have been lifted for oversize agricultural vehicles on most roads (except all Perth metropolitan roads and 11 major regional roads).

The revised curfew only applies to oversize agricultural vehicles more than 5.5m wide.

To operate under these new requirements, an understanding is needed of the three agricultural pilot zones and the different pilot requirements within each zone.

Grab the copy of the agricultural pilot requirements flow chart in this week's Farm Weekly to learn more about the pilot requirements in these zones:

The green zone - all roads within the areas bounded by regional distributor and State roads generally used by local traffic, with relatively low traffic volumes.

Low risk roads requiring only one agricultural pilot when moving an oversize agricultural vehicle up to 8.5m.

Allows travel for up to 1km into an orange zone when moving from one green zone to another without any change to the pilot requirements.

The orange zone - includes regional distributor and State roads outside the Perth metropolitan area and includes roads with considerable traffic volumes, including heavy vehicle and tourist traffic.

Considered a medium risk zone requiring a licensed heavy vehicle pilot to manage oncoming traffic when moving an oversize agricultural vehicle more than 1km.

Roads are generally wider, enabling other vehicles to overtake so, if your oversize agricultural vehicle is more than 4.5m wide and travelling more than 5km, you'll need a rear agricultural pilot to communicate with the driver.

If your vehicle is more than 6.5m wide, an additional agricultural pilot is also required.

The red zone - Perth Metropolitan area, which is a highly congested area, with a high risk and significant traffic volumes.

General oversize heavy vehicle pilot requirements apply, which means you cannot use an agricultural pilot.

Outside the Perth Metropolitan area, 'gate-to-gate' provision is available.

This means you can move an oversize agricultural vehicle for up to 1km without a pilot, subject to traffic management, provided the gates are on the same local government road.