Super 70 celebrates 60 years at York

HE was 11-years-old when the Chamberlain Super 70 arrived on the farm at York in 1961 and this year Tony Seabrook is celebrating it's 60th birthday.

Made in Welshpool in 1961, the Super 70 has "never left the farm" since it arrived and has been "used every year since then - although in a more diminishing role each year".

It has a 70 horsepower, three cylinder GM two stroke engine and it started first pop last week in his shed after attaching a battery and checking the oil, water and fuel levels.

It sounded as good as new although it's starting to look its age.

Mr Seabrook said he would "give it a fresh coat of paint as a real birthday treat".

He said keeping it stored in the shed when not in use and out of the weather had preserved the tractor over the years.

It has a few rust spots that may need to be "touched up" but generally it was in good condition.

These days the Chamberlain is used on a field bin or to undertake paddock burning towing a water tanker as a back up.

"It's more reliable than some newer tractors on the farm," Mr Seabrook said.

"If something goes wrong it's not hard to fix it but finding original parts like lights and tyres is becoming a problem."

The Chamberlain Super 70 is still used on the Seabrook's York farm seen here with the water cart attached for assisting with paddock burn offs.

Mr Seabrook said the tractor was one of the few things on the farm that seemed to go up in value each year and he wasn't interested in selling it.

When it arrived on the farm it came without a cab, as all tractors at the time did.

A cab was quickly fitted to provide shade, shelter and some protection from the cold while in the paddock.

It came with duels on the back, a big thing at the time, and remains that way.