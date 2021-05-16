Flight frequency back to pre-COVID levels on some regional routes

A new agreement between the State government and regional airline Rex has seen regional flights from Perth to Monkey Mia and Perth to Esperance return to pre-COVID levels.

Rex has committed to providing at least 18 return flights from Perth each week on its Albany and Esperance routes, six return flights on the Monkey Mia route, and 10 return flights on the Carnarvon route under its existing deed of agreement with the State.



This represents a 100 per cent recovery on the Esperance and Monkey Mia routes, 83pc recovery for Carnarvon and 78pd recovery for Albany compared to pre-COVID levels.



During the height of COVID there were only four services per week into Albany and Esperance and two per week into Carnarvon and Monkey Mia.



Rex's community fares of $138 for Esperance, $139 for Albany, $158 for Monkey Mia and $199 for Carnarvon continue to be available on all flights for all travellers.



Rex has also invested heavily into rebuilding passenger numbers on the regional Western Australia air routes by making more community fares available and operating more services above the minimum service level being supported by government.



"Western Australia is a beautiful State and we want to encourage people to travel to see friends and family and to take a holiday," said WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.

"To do this we need to make sure that we have the right level of regional flights available.



"Throughout COVID, the McGowan Government has worked closely with airlines and the Commonwealth Government to ensure our regional communities remained connected with reliable air services.



"This new agreement with Rex puts the Perth to Monkey Mia and Perth to Esperance routes back at the same level of service as they were pre-COVID.



"Carnarvon and Albany flights are also showing a positive level of return at 83 per cent and 78 per cent respectively.



"We are continuing to work hard to deliver affordable and accessible regional airfares, including working to roll out our key election commitment to cap regional fares at two zones."