Growers argue their case for CBH election

CBH Group's District Four has been under-represented on the co-operative's board for over a year, but that is set to be rectified with a by-election being held to fill the vacant seat.

Four WA grain growers are vying to represent the district which covers the southern Wheatbelt and western section of the Great Southern, from Darkan, Wagin, Lake Grace and Newdegate in the north to Albany in the south.

The district has been underrepresented ever since former chairman Wally Newman stood down from the board in April last year, after he failed to be re-appointed to the top position and was instead replaced by Simon Stead.

A month after his resignation, District 4 lost its second representative after Trevor Badger was removed from the board by members at a Special General Meeting in May last year.

While a by-election was held for the district in July last year, which was won by Helen Woodhams of Kojonup, the district had still been a director down since last April.

It may have only been a year ago that Mr Newman dramatically stood down from the board, but he has thrown his hat back into the ring and is one of the four candidates standing in the by-election.

The other candidates are Phillip Blight of Wagin, Gerard Paganoni of Broomehill and Royce Taylor of Lake Grace.

Ballot packs containing full voting information were mailed to eligible grower members residing in the district on April 28, with votes needing to be submitted prior to the close of the poll at 10am on June 4.

FARM WEEKLY QUESTIONS TO THE CANDIDATES

1. What motivated you to nominate for the CBH Group board as a member director at this election?

2. What key qualities or experiences do you believe you can bring to the CBH Group board?

3. If elected, what, if any, changes to the corporate structure of CBH or to the way its various business units operate, will you strive to achieve in your term as a member director?

4. CBH Group's core operations business has provided consistent profits, but the marketing and trading division and some external investments have not been as consistently profitable. In your view, should CBH focus more on its traditional, profitable operations area and perhaps less on marketing and trading, external investments or any other business areas you might consider 'non-core'?

5. Western Australians are regularly told our production costs are too high, putting our commodities at a price disadvantage to competitors on international markets. As a CBH director, how would you rationalise the grower-driven requirement to maintain an extensive network of grain delivery and storage locations offering multiple segregations, with the need to trim paddock-to-port costs?

6. Is there anything else you think CBH Group members need to know?

PHILLIP BLIGHT - WAGIN

Answer 1: Grain growers in my district and throughout the State have encouraged me to run in this by election after I wrote to the Farm Weekly about governance within the CBH Group earlier this year.

I am particularly motivated to join the CBH Board to rebuild growers' confidence in the board's adherence to the CBH Rules and Corporate Governance Charter.

I seek to join the board to innovate board culture, raise standards of governance and finally give district four representation by two grower directors once again.

Answer 2: I stand by my record and many years of experience in local government, on boards, my local Wagin Shire council and various committees.

Maintaining the highest levels of integrity, being a team player and understanding the value of the collective wisdom of a committee are the qualities that have guided me in decision-making in my local community.

I have chaired the local Tennis Club, regional Hockey Association, the Shire of Wagin and a policy committee of the WA Local Government Association and many more.

While doing this voluntary work, I have been a grain grower for over forty years.

I have done contract spraying, seeding and harvesting, as well as shearing and sheep dipping in my early years.

Answer 3: I will always strive to return value to growers as a member director.

A high priority also needs to be placed on building infrastructure that is built to last.

Each business unit should be independent and self-sufficient, with a prescribed dividend returned to CBH.

I seek to work co-operatively with all board and staff members at CBH.

I will also strive to negotiate a network strategy that co-operates, considers and works alongside all stakeholders in processes that affect local communities, from beginning to end.

Answer 4: The core business of CBH is, and always will be, to return value to growers through storage, handling and transport services.

Striving for the most cost-efficient delivery of these services is crucial.

Other business areas and investments need to be carefully assessed and managed because improving our growers' bottom line is paramount.

Answer 5: Growers in our district need CBH to offer a competitive service, no matter where they farm within the network.

I recognise the need for some of the smaller sites to be brought up to standard so that they can match the efficiency of our larger sites.

In recent times, CBH has invested in value adding businesses.

Where alternative marketing streams and external investments are profitable, I would foresee expansion of these and, where possible, decentralisation to give value back to growers and their regional communities.

Sound risk management strategies must be in place to buffer growers from adversity.

Storage and handling costs make up a small proportion of production costs, however CBH must prioritise returning value to growers.

Answer 6: I have written to the rural press about my concerns within the organisation earlier this year.

The Australian Institute of Company Director lectures that the 'culture' starts at the top.

It is time to innovate the culture of CBH.

This is quite simple to achieve if, and when, the desire is there.

I hope to join a team that strives to achieve the highest standards of transparency and grassroots representation.

I welcome your call on 0429 948 868 to discuss any issues or concerns you may have.

WALLY NEWMAN - NEWDEGATE

Answer 1: I have had many requests from growers to renominate for the board of CBH as they have concerns about the limited grower director experience on the board due to the relatively rapid turnover of experienced grower directors in recent times.

Answer 2: My experience on the CBH board is considerable, spanning over 20 years with some threats to structure change along the way.

However mostly I have been a part of many positive improvements and opportunities which CBH has implemented over this time to keep it internationally competitive and our growers sustainable.

Answer 3: Grower control is absolutely essential to the sustainability of the co-operative.

I am very concerned that the board has not followed the intent of the CBH rules which previous boards have complied with since inception.

The rules need to be tightened up so that the intent of the rules have to be complied with as growers intended them to be when they ratified the rules for the board to comply with.

The rules are put in place for the board to follow and not do as they see fit to suit themselves.

The board does not control CBH, it is owned and controlled by its member growers.

Answer 4: For the past seven years or so CBH has had an exceptionally good run of seasons, however as we have seen on the East Coast of Australia, USA and Canada currently, good years are always followed by poor ones.

It was for this reason the board saw fit, on a small scale, to drought-proof the organisation by moving up the supply chain in 2004, investing in flour mills and a malt house based in South East Asia.

During this 17 year period there has only been two years where they haven't performed.

In 2015 CBH purchased Blue Lake Milling based here in Australia which has performed positively and well to date.

During my time on the board, in poor years it has been necessary to cut all capital expenditure with just the essentials being done to see CBH through to good times again.

We very quickly forget the bad times when we have had such an exceptional run of years and spent more money on capital works than any other time in CBH's history.

Having links to these investments also helps our marketing such as the barley now going to Mexico due to a link through the malt mill in Vietnam.

Any changes going forward must be very commercial and in the long term benefit of all growers.

Answer 5: CBH has constantly driven down grower costs at every opportunity and there is a limit to how low charges can go before it starts to directly put costs back on the growers at farm level.

That is what we've seen on the east coast where an inferior service over the same distance to port can be over $50 per tonne more than we pay here in WA.

Where there has been a considerable margin on farm inputs such as fertiliser, CBH has moved in to keep prices, services and funding competitive which has benefitted all growers whether they use CBH or not.

The whole purpose of a co-operative is to collectively drive costs down and services up through scale and volume of product which makes CBH a natural leader.

Answer 6: CBH is a very complex and large organisation with a turnover around $4 billion per year - it is the next biggest privately owned business in Australia after Gina Rinehart's Hancock Mining.

No matter how clever or educated a director is, it takes time to earn the experience for specific organisations.

I have 20 years' experience on the inside of CBH and know it well.

I would not expect that I would even get a look in standing for a position on Gina's board.

GERARD PAGANONI - BROOMEHILL

Answer 1: I have nominated to bring a fresh, modern perspective to the board, and represent CBH accordingly.

I think CBH's value to the WA grains community is held dear and I would very much like to be part of helping to take CBH into the future, cementing the strong position it already enjoys in the global grains environment.

I believe I have the skills, experience and passion to help take CBH into the future.

My children are approaching adulthood, so I now have time to dedicate to this position and have complete support from all members in our family business.

Answer 2: I have been involved at board level in the Australian grains industry nationally for some time now and I am keen to use my knowledge gained from director roles I have held at Grain Producers Australia and COGGO.

These directorships enabled me to help steer financial management of grower investments, equities and reserves.

I currently sit on the CBH Grower Advisory Council (GAC) where I have been learning so much more about our co-operative.

Through the GAC I have become a communication conduit for CBH growers to the board and management.

I am also in the process of completing my Australian Institute of Company Directors course.

I am a national grower representative to Wheat Quality Australia where I am responsible for helping maintain and enhance the national wheat classification system.

I believe the combination of my skills and board experience make me an effective and valuable addition to the CBH board if I am elected.

Answer 3: The co-operative structure stands the test of time.

It allows democratic member control of a cost-efficient and vital service (storage and handling).

The co-operative structure is non negotiable.

It is not possible for me to comment on how CBH's other business units operate without having my feet under the director's table, but I will say that it is imperative to know the detailed context and understand the synergies non-grain storage related business units bring to CBH when analysing if they have a fit in the business.

It is not about me and what I want as a member director, rather about how I can bring about change in helping create a cohesive board to ensure the co-operative is run successfully into the future.

Answer 4: The primary focus of CBH will always be storage and handling.

It is profitable and is the cornerstone of the co-operative.

It is the reason our forebears established the company in the first place, 88 years ago.

Marketing and trading became part of the business in 2002 when CBH and the Grain Pool merged, and CBH took hold of the baton as receiver of last resort for growers, when in disaster years there is somewhere for off spec grain to go, and not take advantage of growers' misfortune.

Of course this aspect of the business comes with risk, but CBH has always got the growers' back when it comes to providing stability in WA's grain market.

I believe we need to retain this ability; in situations where members are faced with significant 'off spec' quality grain, the company's ability to collaborate between storage and marketing units means CBH can quickly work to provide members segregation at an optimal price.

But overall, external investments and non-core business need to be constantly reviewed and scrutinised for profitability and relevance to CBH.

Members can ill-afford to subsidise poor returning ventures when our supply chain needs constant focus.

Answer 5: I believe that globally, WA grain does cost more to produce, but the CBH portion of the total grain production cost is merely a part of this.

As far as CBH is concerned, I think we need to be careful where we trim costs, so the service, network and supply chain are not compromised.

Currently there is an issue moving grain to port, as logistic companies find more lucrative work in the mining industry and other avenues.

This is causing logistical grief for CBH's supply chain and is certainly concerning for growers looking in.

If we analyse our grain markets according to production and quality, we may learn that less segregations could trim paddock-to-port costs.

Answer 6: CBH now needs to turn its focus to the outturn of grain from site to port to ship.

Currently, the network is fantastic at receiving grain, but the grain out-turn component is antiquated.

I imagine this has to be costing our co-operative, by not loading ships on time and incurring demurrage fees.

There is also a cost to the grower as traders reduce their appetite for buying grain as they won't purchase grain they cannot ship quickly - this takes liquidity from the market and has an impact on all of us.

I want to see the 'funnel' that is our current grain supply chain, move towards more of a 'high capacity pipeline' and I hope to get the opportunity to help make this happen by being elected to the CBH board.

I wish all members a safe seeding, and encourage everyone to please use your vote and have your say in your co-operative.

ROYCE TAYLOR - LAKE GRACE

Answer 1: CBH is a very important part of business for the majority of grain growers in WA.

I have worked in the grains industry for almost 20 years now and recently finished my term on the Growers' Advisory Council (GAC), as deputy chairman.

I see becoming a director of CBH as the next progression in working for growers, to ensure their co-op remains an integral part of their operations.

With the culture of CBH having been tested recently, now is the time for a re-energised approach, led by a board of integrity.

With my experience and commitment, and the progressive new leadership of the Board, the future for our co-op is positive.

Answer 2: I consider myself to be honest, dedicated and responsible.

My management and leadership skills, plus my 33 years of farming experience, give me a strong base to serve and represent WA growers.

As well as my previous CBH GAC role, I served as a councillor with the Shire of Lake Grace for 11 years, and I have extensive experience on several committees and groups relevant to our industry.

I have also completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors' Course and the Australian Institute of Management's Co-operatives and Mutuals Strategic Development Program.

I have managed my own farming business for more than 20 years now and am actively involved with volunteer groups within the Lake Grace and broader regional communities.

Answer 3: If elected, I will work hard for growers to pursue good governance and growth outcomes for the future.

The responsibilities of a director must not be taken lightly, and once resolutions have been made, the board must work together as a team to progress decisions.

In the past, I believe this has not always been the case, and this must now change to help stand CBH in a more professional light.

Good governance will be fundamental to everything I do as a director.

I will work hard to get rail back in motion, to make our roads safer, keep transport costs to a minimum and help reduce carbon emissions.

The network strategy is adding increases in storage at strategic sites and improving our storage and handling capabilities.

While this is good for growers who are relatively close to storage facilities, those with greater distances to cart must not be forgotten.

Any loss of grain into the CBH system increases fixed costs for members.

The critical mass of grain must be maintained.

By continuing to communicate and work with these growers, I am confident that appropriate solutions can be achieved.

Answer 4: CBH will always have storage and handling as its core business and will always provide profits, as it is a fee-for-service business.

Marketing and trading, while it has been volatile lately, needs to be maintained.

However, it doesn't necessarily have to be the largest trader in the country.

The terms of trading must continually be analysed and adjusted to protect growers from large losses.

In saying this, losses that were incurred previously by CBH, benefited growers who sold their grain to CBH - so while the co-op lost, the growers gained.

External investments have been part of CBH's business for quite some time now, and like any business, they have ups and downs.

Any investment that CBH owns, must be constantly scrutinised.

If they are underperforming, then hard decisions must be made.

I am not against investments and if CBH comes across opportunities that are synergistic to our grain businesses, then these opportunities should be looked at.

Any future investment decisions must be fully transparent and accountable, and must always have the best interests of members at heart.

Answer 5: All successful businesses should be looking at minimising costs while increasing production.

Cost-saving efforts and efficiencies can always be made.

I believe boosting efficiency and returns for CBH will come from increasing one-on-one communication with growers with regard to segregations at bins and varieties grown in each area, plus continual analysis of the CDF app data and increased capacity to get the grain to port as quickly as possible.

Answer 6: Thank you for reading my responses.

I encourage all growers to vote and have their say.

Our co-op relies on member participation to be strong and successful.

If I am elected, I will always be available for growers and will work hard to represent you.

I look forward to your vote of support.