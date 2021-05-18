Virtual marketing creates new Indonesian markets

Western Australian fresh produce will be featured in high-end Indonesian supermarkets over the next month, thanks to a new trade agreement and an innovative virtual marketing initiative.



Locally grown Bravo apples, three varieties of table grapes and premium onions will be showcased in a 'Fresh Flavours of Western Australia' promotion in more than 10 stores across Greater Jakarta.



The opportunity was leveraged from the new Indonesia - Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2020, which has helped improve market access to WA's fifth largest export customer for agrifood and beverages.



The trade relationship was forged by a Virtual Business Matching Program, developed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, supported by the WA Government office in Jakarta.



The program overcame international travel restrictions by using digital communication platforms to engage with buyers, including live virtual tours of farms and packing and processing facilities, enabling participants to view local operations and ask questions in real time.



This is the first time Bravo apples and table grapes have been exported to Indonesia, following successful shipments of carrots and onions last year, with the Virtual Business Matching Program signalling interest in growing further market opportunities.



"This marketing effort, born from the new trade agreement and the Virtual Business Matching Program, has led to the first ever shipments of premium WA fresh produce to Indonesia via importer PT Mulia Raya," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan,



"The local participants in this program, including WA Farm Direct, Fruitico and Patane Produce, have adapted to the new operating environment and pursued innovative channels to capture market opportunities.



"This export success story really is a triumph of WA's pioneering spirit over the global trade challenges created by COVID-19 pandemic."