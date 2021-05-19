AgroTrend bounces back in 2021 | PHOTOS

Bundaberg's AgroTrend has highlighted the modern and the heritage sides of ag.

THE Bundaberg region's strong agricultural ties were reinforced at this year's AgroTrend field days last month.

The two-day event highlighted the modern aspects of farming, including digital monitoring technology and drones, as well as giving a nod to yesteryear with plenty of pieces of vintage machinery on display.

Other highlights included a display of agility dogs, a strongman competition, tractor pull, alpaca competition, poultry show and of course many trade booths and stands with deals to be had.

A shoulder event to AgroTrend was the AgForum, held at CQ University, which brought together speakers and panellists to cover topics of interest to the agriculture sector.

