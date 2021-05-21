MARK Tuesday, June 15, in your calendar as the Liebe Group Women's Field Day is on again.

This event will mark 23 years of the Liebe Group's Women's Field Day after COVID-19 saw last year's day cancelled.

Attended by more than 120 women every year, the Women's Field Day is focused on increasing the management capacity of women to build a sustainable future for their family, farm business and the agricultural industry.

Over the years, the Women's Committee has strived to deliver a day with empowering speakers to cover a broad range of topics and 2021 is no different.

This year's agenda will showcase a range of different topics including onfarm safety and HR, business management and costs, managing mental and physical health, and business diversity.

Local grower and Nuffield Scholar Dylan Hirsch will share the basics on insurance and the role it can play in a farm business.

Originally from Toodyay, keynote speaker Leonie Knipe wears many hats including farmer's wife, mother of four sons, Western Australian Telstra Business Woman of the Year (2019) and dealer principal for Toyota and Nissan Northam.

She is passionate about supporting women, the regions and building her community while breaking down barriers by being an active member of the community and sporting groups and being the vice president of the Northam Chamber of Commerce.

As the only female dealer principal for Toyota and Nissan in WA, Ms Knipe hopes her story will inspire others to succeed in business, have the confidence to step into a non-traditional role and that your dreams and goals can be achieved in the regions.

The Liebe Group would like to thank event partner FRRR's ANZ Seeds of Renewal Grant and the Liebe Group Women's Committee for developing this fantastic event.