New T8.380 all set for seeding season

CUNDERDIN mixed farmer Chris Carter and his team are ready to test out the New Holland T8.380 tractor during this seeding season.

It arrived on the farm late last year, from Baxters Rural Centre, Cunderdin, and was used during harvest to pull the chaser bin but this will be it's first seeding run.

"I can't wait to see how it works," Mr Carter said.

"We've had a good start to the year with rain and we're ready for seeding."

They had been delayed this year from the normal Anzac Day start due to the weather which had slowed down their shearing program.

With the colder, wetter weather they didn't want their newly-shorn sheep to have to brave the weather and potentially suffer stock losses.

The T8 was out of the shed last week and had a 40ft Flexicoil ST820 with a Flexicoil 2340 tow behind cart attached.

They were doing last-minute checks over the bar to ensure a good run with no hiccups.

Mr Carter said the bar was set up with 12 inch spacings and had a 550 pound break out loading on the springs.

He decided on the New Holland brand because the family had been with it for a number of models since the late 1970s and found them to be "good machines".



"They have always been good machines backed by reliable service," Mr Carter said.

"The Baxters' team in town has been easy to work with and looked after us and they are always reliable.

"I went for the T8 because of its longer chassis, heavy chassis and more horsepower."

It is the largest, most powerful tractor on the farm and it has updated systems for guidance and climate control in the cab.

This year the Carters will be seeding wheat, oats, lupins and barley.

Baxters Rural Centre dealer principal Russell Baxter said the Carter family had been loyal customers for a number of years and it had been a pleasure to work with them through the generations.

"The Carter Family were among the first to purchase D-Line and S-Line trucks from us during the 1970s," Mr Baxter said.

"Our grandfathers dealt with each other and my dad dealt with Chris's dad.

"There's a lot of history there and we look forward to continuing that relationship."