New grants to identify methane busters for livestock

Support for trials to evaluate new livestock feed technologies as potential weapons in the battle to reduce methane emissions from Australian sheep and cattle has been announced by the federal government.

The Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock (MERiL) grants program will provide between $500,000 and $1.5 million to assess if the technologies can actually deliver emissions and productivity benefits in the real world.

Organisations in the livestock sector will be able to apply for the grants to assess the value of low-emissions feed technologies such as forage legumes and feed supplements including FutureFeed's red seaweed.



METHANE BUSTER?: Federal Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor is keen to research the role red seaweed supplements could play in slashing methane emissions from livestock.

Federal Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said the government wanted to see agriculture achieve its goal of growing to a $100 billion annual industry by 2030.

"Our approach to emissions reduction is technology not taxes," Mr Taylor said.

"If we can get new technologies to cost parity - or ideally, even cheaper than existing approaches - we can reduce emissions without imposing new costs on households, businesses or the economy.

"There is evidence that new feed technologies can increase productivity and reduce emissions.

"But more work is needed to quantify those benefits and find ways to deliver those feed technologies to animals at low cost and in a way that makes sense for the way farmers now manage their herds."

He said emissions from livestock were the largest source of greenhouse gas in the farm sector and make up about 10 per cent of Australia's total annual emissions.

The $4 million MERiL program is part of the $95.4 million King Review Technology Co-Investment Fund.

GROUND TRUTHING: Federal Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said a new grants program would test the validity of claims about the claimed benefits of new livestock feed technologies.

Future deployment of new feed technologies could be supported under the government's Emissions Reduction Fund which has already committed $2 billion to projects in regional and rural areas, Mr Taylor said.



The federal government is also investing $157 million into improving soil health with support for farmers to increase soil testing and $37 million in the recent Budget for a National Soil Carbon Innovation Challenge to reduce the costs of measurement technologies.

The MERiL grants program opens on Monday, May 24, with more information on the federal Department of Industry's website.

