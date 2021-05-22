Lifestyle property ticks all the boxes

- Price: $649,000
- Location: Youngs Siding
- Area: 20.82ha
- Agent: Ray White Rural Albany
- Contact: Jackie Cowley 0408 427 554
FOR those looking to enjoy the rural lifestyle, this is an opportunity to have that bit more land than a hobby farm, but not the constant operation of a large commercial farm.
Located about 25 minutes from Albany at Youngs Siding, this property is 20.82 hectares and is zoned general agriculture, with the ability to run cattle on a year-round basis with plenty of feed and water available.
There is a comfortable timber-clad house with tile fire, solar panels, underground swimming pool and well-sized bedrooms with wardrobes to three of the four bedrooms.
The kitchen is well appointed with plenty of bench and cupboard space, a gas cooktop and electric oven.
The open-plan living and dining area is heated comfortably by the tile fire during winter and a rainwater tank is attached to the house.
The shed is equipped with a small kitchen, rainwater tank, tile fire and space for a pool table, making this a multi-purpose space which could be used as a men's shed, teenager's retreat or workshop.
There is a large multipurpose shed that has been previously used for machinery storage.
The cattle yards, with a loading ramp, haven't been used for some time, however with a bit of work they could be brought up to scratch.
The house yard is separately fenced to the remainder of the property allowing you to build a vegetable patch and have space for the kids to roam.
Why not embrace the simple life and set yourself up for off-grid living by purchasing this hidden gem?