Lifestyle property ticks all the boxes

An opportunity to have that bit more land than a hobby farm, but not the constant operation of a large commercial farm.

  • Price: $649,000
  • Location: Youngs Siding
  • Area: 20.82ha
  • Agent: Ray White Rural Albany
  • Contact: Jackie Cowley 0408 427 554

FOR those looking to enjoy the rural lifestyle, this is an opportunity to have that bit more land than a hobby farm, but not the constant operation of a large commercial farm.

Located about 25 minutes from Albany at Youngs Siding, this property is 20.82 hectares and is zoned general agriculture, with the ability to run cattle on a year-round basis with plenty of feed and water available.

There is a comfortable timber-clad house with tile fire, solar panels, underground swimming pool and well-sized bedrooms with wardrobes to three of the four bedrooms.

The kitchen is well appointed with plenty of bench and cupboard space, a gas cooktop and electric oven.

The open-plan living and dining area is heated comfortably by the tile fire during winter and a rainwater tank is attached to the house.

The shed is equipped with a small kitchen, rainwater tank, tile fire and space for a pool table, making this a multi-purpose space which could be used as a men's shed, teenager's retreat or workshop.

There is a large multipurpose shed that has been previously used for machinery storage.

The cattle yards, with a loading ramp, haven't been used for some time, however with a bit of work they could be brought up to scratch.

The house yard is separately fenced to the remainder of the property allowing you to build a vegetable patch and have space for the kids to roam.

Why not embrace the simple life and set yourself up for off-grid living by purchasing this hidden gem?

