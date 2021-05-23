Acreage property is ideal for a family

Price: $640,000



Location: Little Grove



Area: 1.58ha



Agent: Ray White Rural Albany



Contact: Jackie Cowley 0408 427 554

THIS is an opportunity too good to miss, so get yourself moving and view this lifestyle property at Little Grove.

On 1.58 hectares, it is big enough to have a total retreat, to not see the neighbours, but not so big that it's constantly needing work.

Sparsely vegetated, this property has a very appealing three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

Built in 1996, the house is designed to enjoy the rural outlook, with beautiful large windows to bring the outside in.

Most of the home has verandahs large enough to sit and enjoy the outlook, the birds, the kids in the trees or the gardens you may want to establish.

The home is surprisingly large with a very well-sized kitchen and dining area, which is centrally located near either the living area/theatre which could also function as a hobby or children's playroom.

All three bedrooms are well-sized with a walk-in wardrobe to the main bedroom and an ensuite.

This home has been designed for everyday family living without the fuss and works well in providing a harmonious family home.

For those who love their sheds then this property will not disappoint.

It has the perfect man cave with enough room (160 square metres) for all the toys and a toilet, shower and three-phase power.

Only metres to a boat harbour, yacht club, golf course and one of Albany's quality primary schools, this property is what most families strive for as their next home.