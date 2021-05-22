Immaculate home with great shed storage

Price: $750,000-$800,000



Location: Little Grove



Area: 2.02ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Blair Scott 0459 024 026

EVERYTHING you need in a lifestyle property in one tidy package is offered with this property, 99 Clayton Street, Little Grove.

The quality-built and revamped home is complemented by manicured low-maintenance gardens.

The brick and tile house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study/fourth bedroom, a formal lounge room, dining room - which could be a children's activity area or study - and a well-sized open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

The updated kitchen features timber cabinetry, a stone bench top and views over the gardens.

A superb 10 metre x 5m covered outdoor entertaining area overlooks the 2.02 hectare property.

The property has a secure yard for kids and pets, coupled with a garden shed and fernery.

There's an abundance of shed space including a high span 9m x 12m shed for a boat and van, an 11m x 9m shed, two stables with yards and power, a wash-down bay, tack room, a sheep race and yards.

The property is mostly under pasture, making it suitable for sheep or horses.

There is excellent water supply from a soak and bore.

This beautiful property is surrounded by tall timber and is in a private setting.

It has frontage to two roads, with gated access to Diamond Street.

All of this is at the magical locality of Little Grove with local store, school and boat ramp, less than 10 minutes' drive from the thriving regional city of Albany.

If you want a quality home, peace and privacy, space to store all the toys and the option to run a few sheep or a couple of horses, this property is a must for inspection.

Little Grove is exceptionally popular and is an area of outstanding beauty.

Few properties of this quality and maintained this well come to the market.