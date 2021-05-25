Campaign to drive the benefits of lupins

LUPIN growers in WA are set to benefit from an education campaign, underpinned by scientific evidence, market insights and intelligence, to promote the health benefits of lupins as a high value and nutritious food.

Lupins are high in protein and dietary fibre, low in fat and contain virtually no starch, plus they have the potential to lower cholesterol levels, improve glycaemic control and gut health.

The Grains and Legumes Nutrition Council will deliver the campaign, supported with co-funding of $39,900 from the State government and the Grain Industry Association of WA.

The partnership between government and industry aims to increase market awareness and demand for lupins as a food, providing value-add opportunities for WA lupin growers.

The campaign will include an online information portal and a 'Lupins for human consumption' digital media program to run throughout Australia for 12 months.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said lupins were a much-loved superfood.

"It's not only good for human health, it creates healthy soils for our farmers," Ms MacTiernan said.

"About 80 per cent of Australia's lupins are grown in the WA grainbelt and this is a big opportunity to value-add to our production and encourage more people to enjoy healthy lupin- based products.

"Lupins are gaining popularity as a gluten free plant protein option and there are an increasing range of lupin ingredients such as flour and flakes suitable for high-protein drinks, snacks and ready-to-eat meals."

Stimulating demand for lupins as a food ingredient could benefit WA growers, by diversifying market opportunities.

Although lupins for food is a niche market, being from a very low volume of less than 10,000 tonnes, with strong demand for plant protein globally, it could be a future driver of growth in the WA lupin industry in the long-term.