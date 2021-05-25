Custom trailer improves farm efficiency

WHEN grain grower Duncan Young, Beverley, was looking for a trailer to solve his seed and fertiliser resupply issues onfarm, he decided to turn to Duraquip.

Last week Mr Young showed Farm Weekly over the nicely finished white 40ft Tornado Gen II Series trailer parked up in his shed, which he said would reduce the trucks required in the paddock from two down to one.

He opened up the back door to reveal a 2000 litre diesel tank, electric pump and backup battery inside.

At the front was another door which hides the hydraulic hose reel, with an auto shutoff nozzle for refueling the tractor at the same time as loading the air cart.

Both the tank and hose reel areas have floor bunding just in case any diesel is spilt.

There is also a 200L clean water tank at the front of the trailer with a tap for washing.

Mr Young said he was "rapt with the new trailer".

"The build is sensational, fast unloading of product, LED lighting all round for night filling, very safe, low centre of gravity and not oversized like most 5in1 bins," he said.

"It's 12.2 metres long and has three bin compartments.

"It was custom built for our new air seeder box, with exactly two fills and a bit of product leftover (layout is MOP/seed/MAP)."

The main drawcard apart from build quality was the safety features, being hydraulically driven (via the prime mover's hydraulic pump) there are no belts or chains.

The operator was able to control the bin augers with a remote at the top of the air cart.

Mr Young said "the Tornado trailer will also be used at harvest time to cart grain to silos for seed".

The Tornado trailer was designed to be used to cart grain at harvest to CBH and unload quickly, however he said he would continue to use the same grain contractor to haul his crop to Perth.

Mr Young approached Duraquip in early October last year about building a customised Tornado trailer.

Duraquip's Rod Richardson was happy to undertake the build which was completed early April.

"Rod and his team have been a pleasure to deal with and the end product is second to none," he said.

"I'm very rapt - hopefully it should do me for a long time.

Mr Young said it was the little things like "attention to detail" that he liked the most about the trailer.

The custom design has made it more efficient and productive this seeding - especially with Mr Young and only one full time staff member working the farm.