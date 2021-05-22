Lots of buyer interest for Western District grazing property

Buyer interest has been flooding in for the Pern family's home block near Balmoral in the Western District.



The Perns have been raising fine wool Merinos at Englefield, between Balmoral and Coleraine, since 1938 and now it's time to retire.

Just 81 hectares remains of the farm which has been progressively sold down in recent years but this chunk contains the renovated farm house and sheds.

Agent Andrew Dufty of Charles Stewart said there has been "a rush" of interest in the Pern farm, locally and interstate.



Mr Dufty expects the high prices being paid for district farmland to continue.



"There has been such strong inquiry and good properties like this are still in demand," he said.



The three-bedroom home has been recently renovated.

It comes with machinery sheds, a workshop and a three-stand woolshed.



Paddocks are sown to phalaris and sub clovers with three dams.



Mr Dufty said it was a well managed property in a tightly held location.

It is for sale by expressions of interest closing Friday, June 18.



Contact Andrew Dufty on 5571 9400 or 0419 842 929.

