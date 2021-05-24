WA grains identity dies in aviation tragedy

Cropping News
SADLY MISSED: Trevor Badger was well known in the WA grains industry.

Former CBH board member and Pingrup, WA, farmer Trevor Badger has died in a plane crash.

FORMER CBH director Trevor Badger has been identified as the victim of a light plane crash in southern Western Australia.

Mr Badger, who farmed at Pingrup, in WA's Lakes District, around four to five hours south-east of Perth, was best known in the agriculture sector for his role on the CBH board, a position he held for over ten years before being voted off last year.

He was the only person in the ultra-light plan when it crashed near his farm on the Nyabing-Pingrup Road on Saturday and was trapped for some time, sustaining fatal injuries.

Tributes have flowed in for Mr Badger.

Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann said his death was a 'terrible tragedy' and that Mr Badger had been a hard worker on behalf of the WA grains industry.

"It is very sad for Trevor's family and also for the national grains industry as a whole," Mr Weidemann said.

