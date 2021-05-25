A nine-week-old untrained puppy has broken a world record, selling for £7600 or $A13,877 at Skipton in England.



Setting the world record price for a pup was Welshman Glynne Jones with his March 12-born Pentir Lassie which smashed the previous record of £6100 ($11,000) for the 11-week-old untrained black and white Border Collie puppy called Bet in January this year.

Lassie, described as a lively, confident and healthy pup, was from the first litter of pups by Reiver Gray and came from top bloodlines.



Her new owner is Damian Barson, a dog behaviourist and gundog trainer based, who is taking an increasing interest in sheep farming.

Peny-y-Borough Spud (Buddy), the £13,800 top price dog at Skiptons latest working sheep dog sale. Photo: SMH Photography

"I have trained dogs all my life and have my own pack, so I wanted to get the best, a dog with both style and character," he said.



"It was all down to colour and breeding. I just had to have the wee pup, though I do think I went a bit wild."



David Evans, of Penclyn Farm, Brecon, had the sale topper at £13,800 with a November, 2017, black and white dog, Pen-y-Borough Spud.



Kevin Evans, of Llwynfedwen Farm, near Brecon, then achieved second top call of £12,800 with his smart 16-month-old black and white dog, Wyverne Brodie.



- courtesy The Land.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

The story Nine-week-old pup rockets to world record price first appeared on The Land.