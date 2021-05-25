CBH appoints acting CEO

BEN Macnamara has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer of CBH Group and will step into the role on July 1.

Current CEO Jimmy Wilson will continue to lead CBH until his resignation is effective on June 30.

Mr Macnamara joined CBH in 2014, serving as commercial and business development manager and then general manager planning, strategy and development, before he was appointed as was chief operations officer role in February 2019.

Since then he has been responsible for leading storage and handling, logistics, maintenance and shipping services.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the board was pleased to announce Mr Macnamara's appointment as acting CEO, while the cooperative's internal and external search for the next permanent CEO progresses.

"Ben has demonstrated a strong commitment to the co-operative and the grain growers of Western Australia, and is a highly capable leader with significant experience in our industry," Mr Stead said.

"With Jimmy having set up the right organisational structure at CBH, Ben will continue to consolidate and build on the strategic direction of the co-operative which the board and Jimmy have implemented over the past near four years.

"This includes continuing to focus on the core of the business, pursue better safety outcomes, engage and develop our people, and invest in the network for the benefit of our growers and customers."

Mr Macnamara thanked the board for their support.

"I look forward to leading the cooperative while in this acting position and working with the board, growers, employees and our partners as we continue our investment in the network and work to ensure the supply chain runs as efficiently as possible, particularly for the coming harvest," he said.

Mr Macnamara's contract as acting CEO will continue until the end of the search process and commencement of a permanent CEO.

Mick Daw has been appointed acting chief operations officer.

Mr Daw is CBH's current Esperance Zone general manager and has been in that role for 17 years.