Boyanup overall sale average hits $1520

THE buoyant cattle market showed no signs of slowing at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday.

Despite being on the doorstep of winter, numbers showing weight and condition continued to roll into the monthly store fixtures with the Elders South West livestock team penning another quality yarding of 1501 beef and dairy origin cattle.

Spirits were high among graziers with an encouraging cold front approaching over the weekend set to deliver good follow up rains to the favourable break to the season.

But again they encountered stiff competition from a good representation of lotfeeders at the sale on feeder types and with processors strong on the increased number of heavier cattle, values were firm to dearer across most categories.

The sale averaged $1520 across all beef and dairy descriptions, up $33 on the season high seen at the previous sale at the venue with the added boost from larger cow and calf numbers.

Beef steers and heifers were plentiful in supply along with good numbers of first cross and Friesian descriptions, both sold liveweight and appraisal.

Beef steers averaged 553c/kg, up 2c/kg on the record high set at the previous sale while weaner heifers eased 23c/kg on quality but still averaged a solid 500c/kg across all weights.

Broken down 200-330 kilo gram beef steers averaged 570c/kg and steers more than 330kg averaged 527c/kg.

A small number of yearling beef cattle met improved competition with steers averaging 440c/kg and heifers 420c/kg.

In the dairy section of the sale heavier Friesian feeder steers averaged 343c/kg, down 5c/kg and first cross Angus-Friesian feeder steers averaged 442c/kg to remain firm.

Yearling Friesian steers averaged 455c/kg to be firm and Angus-Friesian yearlings were also firm to average 452c/kg.

Younger Friesians sold liveweight to average 512c/kg, up 35c/kg and Angus-Friesians 502c/kg.

In the appraisal section of the sale younger first cross and Friesian lightweight steers less than six months sold from $510-$1190, six to 12 month old steers made $1050-$1300 and older steers up to $1440.

The increased numbers of cows and calves saw first calving Angus-Friesian cows with two to four month old calves at foot sell from $2900-$3650 and second calving Murray Grey cows with the same age calves sold for $3100.

The liveweight beef section got the sale underway with per head values for steers topping at $2608 for a single Red Angus steer tipping the scales at 690kg from Magic Valley Beef, Harvey, knocked down to John Gallop for 378c/kg.

Mr Gallop also paid the next highest price of $2313 at 360c/kg for two Angus cross steers averaging 643kg offered by Nightingale Investments.

Campbell Nettleton, Harvey Beef, was strong on the first few pens of heavier steers, paying to $2277 at 434c/kg for the opening line of 11 Angus steers weighing 525kg and also collected a number of feeder weight steer pens.

Mr Gallop switched cards to a southern lotfeeder order and went on to secure 11 pens of beef steers paying in excess of $2000 on several pens of steers in the 380-420kg range with his top price of $2086 at 510c/kg paid for 10 Angus cross steers averaging 409kg offered by Cotton Holdings.

Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, representing a northern lotfeeder bid to $2104 at 456c/kg for seven Charolais steers averaging 461kg also from the Cotton Holdings sale draft.

A big line of 30 Angus steers averaging 276kg sold for the top liveweight price of 594c/kg to Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, at $1636.

Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, was an active buyer throughout the beef section and included in his numerous purchases was the next highest price of 575c/kg bid for 12 Blonde d'Aquitaine cross steers weighing 187kg offered by Birdswood Pastoral Company.

Deane Allen, Elders, Bridgetown, bid 572c/kg for eight Angus cross steers weighing 250kg trucked in by Fox Farming Pty Ltd.

Waddouring Farms presented an even well-bred draft of Angus and Murray Grey steers at the sale.

Harris Beef Enterprises collected the 16 Murray Greys weighing 278kg for 568c/kg and $1576, while Mr Pollock snapped up the 32 Angus steers weighing from 270-290kg in two lines and paid to 566c/kg for the lighter pen.

Top price per head honours in the beef heifer run went to a quality pen of seven Limousin cross heifers weighing 425kg from the paddocks of A & K Bashford purchased by Mr Armstrong for his feeder order at $2040 and 480c/kg, while this vendor's previous pen of eight Simmental cross heifers weighing 386kg was snapped up by Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, for $1920 at 498c/kg for a Wheatbelt feeder.

Greg Jones earlier paid $2021 at 388c/kg for six well-grown Murray Grey heifers weighing 521kg offered by J & J Van Der Schaaf.

Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, was active throughout the beef heifers and bided his time until the quality draft of 46 Murray Grey heifers offered by Alec C & CJ McNab Grazing before paying his $1911 top price for a line of 12 heifers weighing 384kg.

A top line-up of 53 even well-bred Angus heifers offered by the Gibbs families were well received by buyers with Mr Armstrong paying top liveweight values at 528c/kg for 15 weighing 349kg from TH & L Gibbs & Sons to cost $1843 and 526c/kg at $1775 for 12 averaging 338kg from the Gibbs Family Trust draft.

Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick and Harvey, collected a couple of pens of heifers at strong liveweight values including nine Poll Hereford heifers averaging 253kg from the Quaindering stud, Williams, to cost $1312 while Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, also paid 518c/kg for eight Charolais cross heifers weighing 344kg trucked in by T & P East to cost $1781.

The sale swung to the dairy origin cattle with first cross steers getting the liveweight section underway.

Ferguson Hill Estate, Ferguson, offered an excellent line-up of older well-grown Angus and Hereford first cross steers with values topping at $2361 for a draft of seven Angus-Friesian cross steers weighing 628kg with Mr Gallop paying 376c/kg, while the opening pen of seven Hereford cross steers weighing 576kg was knocked down to Mr Jones for $2210 at 384c/kg.

Mr Nettleton outlaid $2038 at 444c/kg for 11 Angus-Friesian steers weighing 459kg offered by R & R Robertson and the section's 524c/kg top liveweight price was paid by Mr Allen for nine Angus cross steers weighing 254kg offered by AD & EA Rowe to cost $1333.

Liveweight Friesian steer prices reached $2103 for the first pen of six steers weighing 581kg offered by Gladstone Mining with regular buyers VA & MP Wright paying 362c/kg and also paid top price for the strong numbers of steers offered by Kookabrook Livestock with eight steers weighing 578kg knocked down for $2068 at 358c/kg.

Liveweight prices topped at 522c/kg for 11 Friesian steers weighing 232kg offered by R & K Vincent to cost Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton, $1212.

Mr Abbs secured the two large lines of Friesian steers offered by VR Pitter, Waroona, paying to 510c/kg and $1469 for a pen of 18 weighing 288kg, while P & T Curulli bid 504c/kg and $1318 for 10 Friesian steers weighing 262kg trucked in by Rhys John Newman.

Terry Tarbotton, Elders, Nannup, was again a prominent buyer of appraisal dairy cattle and included in his extensive purchases was the $1350 top price for first cross steers, paid for six Angus-Friesian offered by PB & JR Maughan.

Sale vendor Vin Scott (left), Ashvale Pastoral, Stratham and Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll with the Scott family's $1610 sale top-priced unmated Angus-Friesian heifers which sold to a well-known producer to be joined for the springing heifer sales in the summer.

Mr Allen bid $1340 for two Angus-Friesian steers offered by Kingsley McSwain and $1310 for four Angus-Friesian steers from Elgin Dairies.

In the appraisal Friesian steers, the decent draft of steers from Vaqueross Pastoral sold strongly with Mr Roberts paying the $1440 top price for 12 steers, while David Lofthouse, DM & CO Lofthouse, Wokalup, paid $1400 also for 12 steers.

Ashvale Pastoral Co, Stratham, sold Mr Allen 10 Friesian steers for $1340 and Mr Tarbotton added four Friesian steers at $1320 to his purchases offered by A & AE Walker.

Ashvale Pastoral Co featured again in the unjoined first cross heifer prices with a line of 13 Angus-Friesian heifers selling to Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel, for the top price of $1610 as did the Maughan family with a trio of Angus-Friesian heifers snapped up by Mr Armstrong for $1500.

Cow and calf prices reached $3650 for a duo of first calving Angus-Friesian cows with Hereford sired calves at foot offered by G Fry & Co, Brunswick, knocked down to Mr Martinson.

Noel Holdsworth, ND & BJ Holdsworth, Bridgetown, collected the three pens totalling 13 first to fourth calving Angus cross cows and with Angus calves at foot offered by Willow Hills Farm paying from $2900 to $3150.

WHAT THE AGENT SAID

ELDERS auctioneer and Margaret River agent Alec Williams said it was a good yarding of 1500 head of cattle offered in good fresh forward condition due to the exceptional start to the season.

"This is one of the contributing factors which saw values lift for the majority of categories on previous sales' dearer values," Mr Williams said.

"Lotfeeders were active with graziers conceding they have to meet the market and compete, as there doesn't seem to be any indication of the market easing in value in the short-term.

"Beef weaner steers lifted on average by 17c/kg to average 553c/kg over all weights, beef weaner heifers sold well too, averaging 500c/kg, up 50c/kg on our previous sale.

"Heavy Friesian steers averaged 343c/kg and lighter liveweight steers averaged 512c/kg and Angus-Friesian steers averaged 442c/kg for heavier weights.

"Appraisal Friesians sold well above liveweight values to range from $500-$850 for younger types and $900-$1440 for older drafts.

"Cow and calf units were keenly sought after and ranged from $2900-$3650 each.

"The June special store sale at Boyanup will be on Friday June 18."