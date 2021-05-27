Smokers set new lamb production records

A MOVE to replace slower finishing lamb production with some of the State's first local bred UltraWhite genetics has enabled Kulin's Smoker family and some of their neighbours to set new lamb production records.

Barry Smoker, his wife Veronica, son Tyrone and daughter Danielle won WAMMCO's Producer of the Month title for April, 2021 with a line of 101 UltraWhite lambs that averaged 23.08 kilograms to return $175.37 a head with a WAMMCO sweet spot of 97.03 per cent.

"Our local Ag Solutions/Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Barry Gangell could see potential from the start in Dawson Bradford's quest for a wool and tail shedding, fast maturing, high fertility breed, to cater for a major State swing from live shipping to processed lamb exports about seven years ago," Barry Smoker said.

Prior to the Dorpers, there had been many years with Lyndhurst Merinos, followed by Damaras, Awassis, and various other crossbreds.

"The Damaras would grow readily to 48kg but took a long while to reach the higher shipping weight," Mr Smoker said.

The Smoker family were one of several families in the Kulin area to follow Barry Gangell's advice to take on the UltraWhite breed as the best access for buoyant lamb prices.

"We were among Hillcroft Farm's early purchasers of UltraWhite rams, and made an early decision to leave the rams in with the ewes to gain three lambs a ewe every two years," Tyrone Smoker said.

"Our first drafts of UltraWhite rams were affordable and we were quick to appreciate the positive changes that would come from the greater flexibility and scope of this breed.

"The system has not only rewarded us with high fertility, allowing us to rear bigger numbers of lambs from fewer ewes, as well as rapid growth rates to make best use of pastures.

"It slots well with the 80:20pc cropping/sheep ratio in play on 'Horseshoe Farm' - and with the expanding earthmoving business Barry established some years ago."

"Barry was driving bulldozers and machines since he was 15," Veronica said.

"His successful business is in demand over a wide area and serves to help iron out some of the 'bumps' in the farm cash-flow."

Daughter Danielle is also a specialist earthmoving driver, as a FI-FO for Murrin Murrin, but frequently returns to help with the farm.

The Smoker family is delighted with 150 millimetres of rain so far this season and is already surrounded with abundant water and grass.

They say seeding will be finished by the end of May, not before reseeding the barley crop which suffered from flooding.