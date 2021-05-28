Rent relief but methodology questioned

MANY pastoralists would be breathing a sign of relief after the Valuer-General announced the pastoral lease rent increases will be much less than increases which were announced in 2019.

The huge increases, particularly for the Kimberley, led to widespread criticism from those in the pastoral industry, with the Valuer-General receiving 103 objections to the 2019 review.

Following industry consultation, the Valuer-General will have an adjusted annual rate of return from 2.8 per cent to 1.8pc applied.

As a result the expected average changes to pastoral rents for 2019 will be as follows:

Kimberley: Increase 104pc (instead of 325pc increase);



Pilbara: Rise of 10pc (instead of 91pc increase);



Gascoyne/Goldfields: Decrease of 7pc (instead of 58pc increase);



Southern Rangelands: Drop of 3pc (instead of 8pc increase).

Farm Weekly understands that one Kimberley pastoral lease had expected to initially have its rent increase by 260 per cent, from about $14,000 a year in 2019 to $53,000/year in 2021.

But based on the newly announced increases, that would more likely be around $30,000 a year.

Elders pastoral sales representative Greg Smith said that while this adjustment was certainly welcome news to pastoralists, he questioned the Valuer-General's methodology in determining the revised increases and for future increases.

"A pastoral lease is a specific purpose lease - you can't do anything else on it except conduct a pastoral operation," Mr Smith said.

"The rent of a pastoral lease should be based solely on its productivity and take into account its proximity to things like ports, abattoirs etc because that affects productivity."

Landgate states on its website that pastoral rents are determined by "analysing sales of pastoral leases and deducting the value of any improvements to determine the unimproved land value".

"A rate of return is then applied to the unimproved value to derive a rental value," it stated.

"Being based on analysis of sales of pastoral leases in the marketplace, the assessments reflect the impact of any drought, industry economics and other factors that were considered by the parties to the sale transaction."

Landgate claimed that only pastoral lease sales that were considered to represent "fair market" transactions were used in determining what is termed 'market unimproved value'.

Previously pastoral rents were based solely on productivity as a 1984 document from the WA Pastoral Board on the re-appraisement of pastoral leases said that the "re-assessment of pastoral lease rentals has been based on the pastoral capabilities of the land, its distance from a port or railway or other circumstances affecting its value for pastoral purposes".

Landgate confirmed that the methodology changed with the introduction of the Land Administration Act 1997 (LAA).

Mr Smith suspected that the current methodology might include diversification or tourism permits which are common on Kimberley properties, however a Landgate spokesperson said that "pastoral leases are determined in isolation and exclude diversification permits as they are assessed separately".

Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chairman David Stoate, who also runs Anna Plains station in the Kimberley, said the amendment in rents was welcome news.

"It is a good result and does take some of the pressure off pastoralists, but (particularly for the Kimberley) is still a significant increase as it's on top of shire rates," Mr Stoate said.

Still yet to receive his official notice from the Valuer-General, Mr Stoate was unsure exactly how much his rent would increase by, but expects it to double based on the preliminary notice.

Landgate said it was working with the Department of Lands to review the methodology used in determining rents, which both Mr Smith and Mr Stoate said was needed.

"The model needs to be simple, transparent and not have the volatility of the previous model," Mr Stoate said.

Landgate said a new model would aim to enable both local government and pastoralists to plan with more certainty.