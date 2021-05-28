Murray Grey tops at $17,000

THE thriving 2020/21 bull selling season continued through to the final sale of the season at the Monterey Angus and Murray Grey stud annual winter bull sale at Brunswick last week.

Significant improvements in clearances and values sealed excellent results for the Buller family and the Monterey team, Karridale and Scott River.

The well-presented team of 61 Angus and Murray Grey bulls attracted spirited buying support from return and new buyers from throughout the State along with interstate interest.

The sale was again interfaced on AuctionsPlus.

At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders selling teams led by auctioneers Tiny Holly and James Culleton, cleared all bar one bull under the hammer for an overall average of $7983.

This saw the average jump $1613 and an additional 14 bulls sell at auction compared to last year's sale where 46 of 49 Angus and Murray Grey bulls (94 per cent) sold at auction to average $6370.

The overlooked bull was highly fancied by the Monterey stud and will be heading home for stud duties when it failed to reach its significant reserve price.

Monterey stud principal Gary Buller said it was a pleasing result for the Monterey team.

"It was good to see long-time established clients at the sale along with a lot of new faces, some of which were first time registered buyers which is a good sign," Mr Buller said.

Mr Holly said the Monterey bulls were in excellent order and the presentation of the line-up was exceptional following a good start to the season in the South West.

"The temperament bred into the herd in the past few years showed today and no doubt contributed to the strong sale," Mr Holly said.

"There was something for everyone in the line-up and as a result the sale received strong support from both old and new buyers spread from Port Hedland in the north to Ravensthorpe in the south east.

"The top end of the catalogue met price expectations and from there the sale never fell away ensuring both prices and clearance were well up on last year."

Equally impressed with the sale result was Mr Culleton who said the line-up of bulls presented very well and the sale prices reflected this.

"It was an outstanding line-up of bulls from the stud and it is a credit to the Bullers to have two sales in a year with top lines of bulls at both sales," Mr Culleton said.

"It is a great reflection of the stud's breeding program and further cements the stud's reputation as a leading seed stock operation.

With the $14,000 top-priced Angus bull Monterey Quinella Q164 (by Monterey Matlock M168) were Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams (left), buyer Peter Giadresco, P & F Giadresco, Stratham and Lake Muir, Monterey stud principal Gary Buller, Karridale and Scott River, Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Peter Storch and Monterey Scott River manager Morgan Gilmour.

"It was a very even line-up of bulls across both breeds and this was reflected in the consistency of prices throughout as we saw good competition on the bulls from beginning to the end.

"Overall it was a very strong sale with the final result up on expectations."

Topping the sale catalogue at $17,000 was Monterey Status Quo Q254 a Murray Grey bull catalogued in lot 22, when it was clerked in the sale sheets to first-time buyer Ben Fredericks, B Fredericks & S Lowe, Benjinup, who had left his buying instructions with parents John and Sally as he was unable to attend the sale.

Ms Fredericks said the family was familiar with the Monterey bloodline as they had been using it for decades.

"We are repeat buyers of bulls from Monterey as a family for a long time and have always achieved great results with the Monterey genetics, so Ben is keen to use them in his own herd," Ms Fredericks said.

"We picked this bull out because not only is he good in the flesh but he also has a good set of figures.

"He looks like a real herd improver bull which was what Ben was looking for as he establishes his own herd.

"He has just purchased a property and is currently running 130 Murray Grey and Angus breeders in two separate herds."

The 928 kilogram, late September 2019-born, Status Quo, which showed off great growth and weight for age in the ring along with excellent conformation, style and sire appeal, is by Monterey Limitless L198 and out of Monterey Joyce L120, which is by Monterey Saratoga B13.

On the estimated breeding values (EBVs) front Status Quo ranks in the top 20pc of the breed for 400-day weight (+56), top 25pc for 200 and 600-day weights (+29 and +65) and EMA (+2.2) while at scanning in mid-April it had scans of 129cm2 EMA and 6.5pc IMF.

Also heading to Mr Frederick's new property were two other Murray Grey sires - Monterey Quadrant Q131 at $7500, which had scans of 130cm2 EMA and 7.1pc IMF and Monterey No Question Q273 at $5000, which is in the top 5pc of the breed for 400 and 600-day weights.

Murray Greys

All up there were 28 bulls offered in the Murray Grey section and by the end of the sale 27 of them were headed to new homes to a top of $17,000 which was the sale's top price and an average of $7537, which was up $962 on last year's sale.

In comparison, in last year's sale the stud offered 21 Murray Grey sires and sold 20 for an average of $6575 and to a top of $12,000.

In addition to the sale's $17,000 top-priced bull as previously mentioned there was a second bull in the Murray Grey line-up, Monterey Quad Q214, which also made five figures when it sold at $10,000 to second year buyer Bettini Beef, De Grey station, Port Hedland, which was represented at the sale by Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Roger Leeds.

The late July 2019-drop, silver, Quad is a son of Monterey Lucky Strike L100 and ranks in the top 20-25pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights while its EMA scan at 136cm2 and IMF at 7.1pc were the top of the group.

Mr Leeds finished the day with another four Murray Grey sires for the Bettini Beef account to take its tally to five at an average of $8100.

Also among the operation's purchases was the 946kg grey Monterey Quirky Q180 which had scans of 130cm2 EMA and 6.6pc IMF at $9000.

The third top price in the Murray Grey run was $9500 bid late in the catalogue by Wuluru Farms,Yallingup Siding, for the silver Monterey Quentin Q158 in lot 52.

The Monterey Matrix M109 son ranks in the top 20pc for EMA (+2.3) and top 25pc for birthweight (+2.6) and retail beef yield.

Also paying at the top end bidding to $9000 for a sire each were Redmond Pty Ltd, Serpentine; JP & S Moyes, Yornup; Alex A Wood, Collie and Halbert Partners, Gidgegannup.

Along with Bettini Beef and Ben Fredericks there were two other buyers which purchased multiple Murray Grey lots AL Hill, Ravensthorpe, purchased two bulls at an average of $6500 while Laver, Gingin, picked up two at a $5250 average.



Black Murray Greys

Along with the teams of Angus and Murray Grey bulls in the sale the stud also offered a team of nine black Murray Grey bulls that were all snapped up by buyers to a top of $13,000 and an average of $7389.

Taking top price honours in the ring at $13,000 was Monterey Quincy Q50 in lot 11 when it sold to Mr Leeds for Bradley and Michelle Abbott, BA Nangetty Enterprise, Mingenew, who were assisted in their buying by Mr Leeds.

Mr Abbott said the late March 2019-drop bull by Cam Grove Black Nite L41 was good in the flesh and also had a good set of EBVs.

"He is just a very good type and his figures match his looks," Mr Abbott said.

The soft, easy-doing bull, which has four generations of black in its pedigree ranks in the top 10pc for EMA (+2.8) and heavy grassfed index (+$72) plus top 15pc for rib and rump fat, IMF and the supermarket index.

On the raw figures front, Quincy Q50 weighed 922kg and had scans of 129cm2 EMA and 5.9pc IMF.

Along with securing the top-priced black Murray Grey sire in the sale the Abbotts also purchased two more Black Murray Greys, which were also sons of Cam Grove Black Nite L41, both at $6000.

The purchases represented the second time the Abbotts, who are in the process of developing an Angus herd, had purchased from Monterey.

At the stud's summer sale they purchased Angus bulls, but Mr Abbott said they decided to purchase some black Murray Grey bulls to infuse a bit of hybrid vigour into the herd.

"We currently have 300 Angus breeders and our aim is to get up to 500," Mr Abbott said.

"We have previously run station cattle which have come down from De Grey station owned by my father-in-law but we decided to go into an Angus breeding to widen our market options," Mr Abbott said.

The second highest price in the run was $9000 which was achieved twice.

The first to pay this value was FA Dillion & Son, Crooked Brook, when it purchased Cam Grove Black Nite L41 son, Monterey Quarterback Q70.

Quaterback Q70, which had scans of 125cm2 for EMA and 6.5pc for IMF, ranks in the top 5pc for rib and rump fat.

Also making $9000 was another Cam Grove Black Nite L41 son, Monterey Quiet Nite Q253, when it was sold to Bettini Beef.

Angus

The sale kicked off with the first run of Angus bulls and following their second stint later in the sale, all 24 bulls had found new homes at auction at much improved rates to reclaim the sale's top average honours from their grey stablemates.

The Angus average of $8708 was up a solid $2496 compared to last year's sale where 26 of 28 Angus bulls sold under the hammer for an average of $6212.

It didn't take long for the sale's $14,000 top price to be paid for an Angus bull with the fourth bull into the sale ring claiming top honours when knocked down to Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams on behalf of his client Peter Giadresco, P & F Giadresco, Stratham and Lake Muir.

The big powerful mid-July 2019-born bull Monterey Quinella Q164 was sired by Monterey Matlock M168 and out of a Monterey Gothic G153 daughter Monterey Vanilla L69.

The easy doing 38kg birthweight bull tipped the scales on April 19 at 944kg to rank second for bodyweight while it ranked equal first for scrotal circumference at 46cm along with other scan results of 118cm2 eye muscle area (EMA), 5.8pc intra muscular fat (IMF) and seven frame score (FS).

Mr Giadresco has sourced a number of his replacement Angus bulls from the Monterey stud for the past 12 years and said Quinella was his 'pick of the sale team'.

"I went through the catalogue and he stood out," Mr Giadresco said.

"On paper he has excellent growth for age and visually he has so much length and style.

"His body is the perfect Angus shape and he isn't two-years old yet so he is going to be an impressive bull when he finishes growing."

Mr Giadresco runs a self-replacing Angus herd with the new bull set to undertake duties at his Lake Muir property where the majority of the cattle are run.

The operation calves in March with the calves weaned in late December and sold from March with the heifer weaners often sought after for replacement breeders or to join for the mated beef sales.

"That's why we look for quality bulls with strong maternal traits, this bull will produce big roomy heifers."

Mr Williams collected a further four Angus bulls costing from $5000 to $7500 for various clients.

Armed with several orders Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs was influential throughout the Angus team to claim six bulls for his clients.

This included two bulls for the next highest prices of $13,500 and $12,000 for Springhills Estate, Boyup Brook. This account's top price was reserved for Monterey Quiet Achiever Q50 in lot seven, a 864kg, 6.2 FS, early April 2019-born son of Millah Murrah Tex K37 and a Vermont Duke E193 daughter that ranked equal first for SC at 46cm and third for EMA 127cm2 and IMF at 6.8pc while the $12,000 bid went to a 856kg mid-July 2019 born Monterey Missile M132 son penned in lot three.

Another notable sale for Mr Abbs was $11,000 paid for a 856kg mid-July born son of Millah Murrah Docklands J193 on behalf of Fosterglen Pastoral Company, Boyup Brook.

Return Witchcliffe buyers J, L & S Brooks outlaid $12,000 for another July-drop Missile son with raw data ranking third for weight 932kg, equal first scrotal 46cm, equal third EMA 130cm2 and equal second IMF 6.9pc.

Mr Leeds added three Angus bulls to the Abbott's account costing from $8500 to an $11,000 top price for one of the younger spring 2019-drop bulls, a mid-October born son of Black Tara M28 and a Millah Murrah Conversion daughter that tipped the scales at 772kg with 122cm2 EMA and 5.9pc IMF.

Rob Williams, Westcoast Livestock, Albany, snapped up the first two bulls of the sale for separate accounts paying an $11,000 top price for the sale team leader, a 862kg early May 2019-born calving ease bull sired by Prime Katapault K1 and a Monterey General daughter for Scotsdale clients AE & AJ Summers while new Wheatbelt buyers NC & F Watson, Calingiri, secured two Angus bulls paying to a $9500 top price for another calving ease bull by Monterey Matlock M168.