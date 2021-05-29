Men dance out of their comfort zone

ORDINARY regional men have stepped way out of their comfort zones by taking part in a community dance project, The Beauty Index.

For most of them, it was their first time learning and doing a choreographed dance routine, let alone performing a contemporary dance in front of their local community.

Professional choreographer Annette Carmichael, who is based in Denmark, is the brains behind The Beauty Index, which she has recreated several times since its inception in 2017.

The 2021 edition involved shows across Ravensthorpe, Kalgoorlie, Moora, Mandurah and Harvey, with each cast featuring men local to the respective towns.

Dubbed a success by all involved, this year's rendition resulted in sold-out shows and outstanding praise by local communities.

Ripe was unable to attend one of the performance nights, but had an exclusive viewing of a final dress rehearsal prior to the Mandurah performance and the cast didn't hold back.

Just before the performance began Ms Carmichael addressed the audience and encouraged them to view the performance as a "moving picture".

Mandurah dancers from The Beauty Index were Nick Benson (left), Jonas Carnegie, Nang Ngyuen, Bob Pinder and Bex Philp, who performed with the travelling cast. Photos by Mark Labrow.

"As a choreographer, I tend to make work that is about visual imagery," Ms Carmichael said.

"Choreographers work in different ways but that's a characteristic that's particular to my work - across all of the works you see these large painterly moments of objects, people and emotion, so I like to invite audiences to look at it like they would a painting because it suits this particular type of choreography.

"And I think people are used to looking at paintings, so it's something they can identify with because they are not so used to looking at contemporary dance, so I hope it makes people feel a bit more relaxed and they can just enjoy the performance."

Every performance of The Beauty Index, both this year and in previous years, has featured different cast members and Ms Carmichael tailors the choreography to suit the men involved.

This makes every performance unique.

Personally, I have little to no dance experience or knowledge and I feel that to do something like this that these men have done is incredibly admirable and brave, especially as most had no dancing experience before.

I spoke to Ms Carmichael in January when she was still recruiting men for some of the shows and she told me how the project invited people to think about beauty from a different perspective - the beauty within, beauty in movement and the beauty in working together.

I noticed that the way the men moved changed throughout the performance.

They started off with more aggressive or hard movements and progressed into movements that appeared softer and flowed freely.

The performance catered for a variety of skills and abilities, with the cast being diverse in background, experiences and age.

I interpreted the performance as representing the beauty of progression and growth, which is essentially what would have occurred personally for many of the men in taking part in the project.

Another aspect of beauty that I noticed was a real cross section of men from the community and Ms Carmichael's choreography celebrated each of their bodies.

"We welcome all men," she said.

"We have Bex Philp who is a trans man, we have Nang Ngyuen who uses a wheelchair and the other guys in the Mandurah cast all have different experiences of their bodies based on what has happened to them in their lives.

"So we welcome any man 16 years and older - we have had men up to 72 years old.

"We've had people who have had industrial accidents happen to their bodies and people who are extremely fit - like Nang, who is an elite athlete who happens to use a wheelchair."

Ms Carmichael has a remarkable ability to teach people how to move, particularly people who are new to dance.

"I don't so much teach them steps, it's how it's choreographed," she said.

"They help me make the movement that's right for them, so I am not asking them to do something that's beyond the capacity of their body.

"I'm definitely asking them to challenge themselves and they get fitter in doing this work, but my job if I'm good at it, is to make dance that suits them and that they feel deeply connected to so they're really invested in it and are more likely to perform beautifully."

After the rehearsal Ms Carmichael said she was extremely proud of all the men who had been part of this year's shows.

"Every time is really different, so how I feel today and in this moment, just hours before the Mandurah show is different to how I felt before the Moora show," she said.

"And the difference comes down to a few factors, but mostly it's about the men that we're working with - each man who is doing this project is doing it for a different reason and is on a really different journey and I can feel how important it is for each of them.

"I feel excited for them and I know what's coming on the other side of this show when they walk off this stage tonight.

"I know what's going to be there and it's a really intense feeling of achievement and change because they feel different - at this moment they don't know how different they are going to feel, so I think I'm excited for them that it's really close now."