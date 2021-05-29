Stage two of ag-innovation precinct

A NEW phase for the Peel Business Park at Nambeelup, near Mandurah, will involve tailoring blocks based on demand.

With stage two of the agri-innovation precinct launched, CBRE agribusiness associate director Phil Melville and industrial and logistic director Jarrad Grierson have been appointed on behalf of DevelopmentWA to market the latest offerings.

But Mr Melville said stage two was different to stage one, as it offered buyers flexibility.

"We are approaching the market to see what the market requires," Mr Melville said.

"Then we will optimise the blocks that they chose to operate to suit them."

He said this phase had a similar amount of land dedicated to the first phase, of the total 120 hectare agri-innovation precinct, which forms part of the 1000ha Peel Business Park.

But there is also the flexibility to expand the land offering in stage two.

"For example, we have multiple parties looking at 5ha lots, which would be added onto the existing land we have allocated and these lots would be big enough to be a single development in themselves, while incorporating into the agri-innovation facility," he said.

Mr Melville confirmed there had been strong interest from a wide range of businesses - from small start-ups to large multinational companies, but declined to disclose the names of any buyers or interested parties.

The precinct is said to be a nation-leading agri-innovation technology hub.

Located 70 kilometres south of Perth in the Peel region - a gateway to Perth - the hub aims to bring together innovative and sustainably focused agri-business enterprises.

"The Peel Business Park represents an outstanding opportunity for WA's agricultural sector to harness and invest in innovative, sustainably focused technologies," Mr Melville said.

"The second stage of this project is focused on attracting enterprises - both established and start-ups - geared towards agri-innovation areas such as food processing, machinery manufacturing, robotics, cold-storage and communication.

"There is a real opportunity to develop a WA-based food processing industry, of which Peel Business Park could be home to."

Although the Peel Business Park conceptualised well before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, it has been a factor in the strong interest from investors and businesses.

"COVID significantly disrupted food imports to Australia, which has brought to light the increasing need for us to consider more localised food processing options, as well as the opportunity for us to develop our own export markets," he said.

"The project's sustainability focus has generated strong interest from a diverse range of groups, including protective cropping enterprises - a rapidly growing arm of agriculture focused on sustainable and efficient product practices," he said.

"Continually finding ways to minimise environmental footprint is a key focus for the agricultural industry, so a lot of the emerging interest is focused on this area."

The State government expected occupants just from stage one to generate more than 250 jobs and contribute $73 million to the economy.

WA Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said stage two offered a valuable opportunity for agriculture-related businesses and investors.

"With the opportunity to tailor lot sizes in stage two, forward-thinking investors, businesses and developers have the chance to get in on the ground floor of the Peel region's development and position themselves to be a part of this growth," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This really is a rare opportunity in the gateway to the Peel agricultural region with the ability to secure development approvals prior to titles."

Peel Business Park is part of the $49 million Transform Peel strategy - a Royalties for Regions-funded project aimed at boosting jobs, economic growth and sustainable development in the Peel region.

Expressions of interest close Wednesday, June 30.